James Lucas shook his head again.
He’s heard it all by now, about the small-town legend he helped bring up in football, who he just knows as ‘Boobee.’
The LaFayette High School head coach always hears bragging and boasting about his former player and the now Auburn University running back, JaTarvious Whitlow — the kid from that Class 2A school now making waves in the SEC but still going by his hometown nickname.
He’s so good, they tell him. “Boobee is not good,” he says back.
He’s great, they say. “Boobee is not great,” he shakes his head.
And if Whitlow were there with him, back under his wing, he’d agree with his old coach.
Whitlow has plenty more to prove, and plenty more potential left to reach.
For Whitlow and those close to him like Lucas, the mission is much bigger than being Auburn’s leading rusher as a redshirt freshman. Whitlow’s written a captivating story — a spoken-word legend for his do-it-all heroics on the playing field back at LaFayette, now growing into a fan-favorite on the Plains. But he believes there’s more to achieve, and so do those supporters around him.
That group now includes another memorable Auburn running back with another memorable nickname: new Tigers running backs coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams.
Williams is right there with Lucas in saying this July that Whitlow has room to grow and even more to do in the 2019 season this fall.
“His ceiling is so high,” Williams said. “I see so much growth.”
Williams spoke Thursday just before visiting the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club at the Wynfrey in Hoover. He was an All-American star tailback at Auburn who helped guide the Tigers to their perfect season in 2004, and he’s back on the Plains after being hired as Gus Malzahn’s new running backs coach last January.
Lucas was speaking at the local area’s High School Football Media Days get-together last week at Southern Union. Whitlow was his quarterback at LaFayette, guiding the Bulldogs to the program’s first-ever perfect regular season and the third round of the playoffs his senior year on the gridiron, while becoming a three-sport all-state selection with state championship wins in basketball and track and field.
When talking about Whitlow, they both had the same message: There’s more for him to achieve.
“You don’t take the, ‘You’re great; you’re good,’ all this kind of stuff,” Lucas said, on denying those compliments and expecting his former player to stay humble. “You just out-grind your opponent, because every day somebody is trying to take your job.”
Whitlow rushed for a team-best 787 yards and six touchdowns last season, after switching to running back for Auburn during his redshirt year.
In watching film from last season, Williams saw the same thing that Lucas now talks about, which is the same thing Whitlow’s mother even talks about: Whitlow’s blinding desire to help his teammates sparks him to burn 100-percent effort on every play, which can lead to turnovers like the fumble he gave up trying to extend the ball to the goal line at Mississippi State last year, or injuries, when he over-exerts himself.
Now, in his second year in the Auburn backfield, everyone knows Whitlow is still going to be Whitlow with that burning desire in competition, but the call is for him to scale back some when it’s the best strategy, to choose his battles, and to learn patience behind his blockers in the running game.
“We all know Boobee’s history where he just don’t have much experience being a running back,” Williams said. “I know when I got hired and started watching game film, watching his film, if he could really slow himself down, patience, like — He is so raw, but he’s got so much room to improve, so much growth, which I’m fired up about.
“To me, he had a heck of a season last year just going off raw talent.”
With some more work — and that humility Lucas preaches to him — Whitlow’s legend at Auburn could grow this season.
“He’s been doing a great job off the field as well as on the field representing LaFayette. ‘Small schools matter,’” Lucas said, mentioning the call Whitlow often makes on social media, as a proud alum of a Class 2A school.
“He’s done a phenomenal job and I expect him to do even more great things.”
And Lucas isn’t the only one who expects that.
“From watching his film, he left so many yards on the field last year and that’s just him not knowing any better — just hitting it, going off pure talent,” Williams said. “Once he understands the position — and he had a heck of a spring slowing himself down and patient, and being dependable and taking care of the little things — Once he develops those things, I think Boobee can be one of the better backs around the country.”