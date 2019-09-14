Auburn vs. Kent State football

Coach Gus Malzahn instructs the quarterbacks prior to the Auburn vs. Kent State football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Auburn takes on Kent State in its homecoming game today at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. CT.

Follow the game here for behind-the-scenes observations, notes, stats and insight, as the Opelika-Auburn News via OANow.com and AUNow provides complete coverage from the field, press box and post game interviews.

Also included on this link will be live-stream feeds from Twitter accounts of other Auburn sources commenting on the game.

