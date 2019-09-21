Analysis: Week 4: ND, Georgia meet with playoff implications

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala.

 Butch Dill

Auburn takes on Texas A&M today at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. CT.

Follow the game here for behind-the-scenes observations, notes, stats and insight, as the Opelika-Auburn News via OANow.com and AUNow provides complete coverage from the field, press box and post game interviews.

Also included on this link will be live-stream feeds from Twitter accounts of other Auburn sources commenting on the game.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments