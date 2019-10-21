Auburn Arkansas Football

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fires a pass during the Tigers' 51-10 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. The Tigers moved to 6-1 going into their showdown at No. 2 LSU next weekend. 

 AP Photo/Michael Woods

When the Auburn Tigers return home on Nov. 2, they’ll be in for another night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The SEC announced Auburn’s home game against Ole Miss will have a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Tigers’ SEC West showdown with the Rebels will be the fourth night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this year. Auburn has previously faced off against Tulane, Kent State and Mississippi State under the lights.

The Nov. 2 matchup between the Tigers and Rebels is part of a busy Saturday on the SEC slate.

Texas A&M hosts UTSA at 11 a.m., Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville at 2:30, Mississippi State takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville at 3 p.m., Tennessee faces UAB at home at 6 p.m. and South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m.

