When the Auburn Tigers return home on Nov. 2, they’ll be in for another night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The SEC announced Auburn’s home game against Ole Miss will have a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Tigers’ SEC West showdown with the Rebels will be the fourth night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this year. Auburn has previously faced off against Tulane, Kent State and Mississippi State under the lights.
The Nov. 2 matchup between the Tigers and Rebels is part of a busy Saturday on the SEC slate.
Texas A&M hosts UTSA at 11 a.m., Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville at 2:30, Mississippi State takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville at 3 p.m., Tennessee faces UAB at home at 6 p.m. and South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m.
