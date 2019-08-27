Kevin Steele’s bringing his eyes and ears closer to the action.
Auburn’s defensive mind will be on the sidelines this year.
The fourth-year defensive coordinator and the leader of the Tigers’ defenders has coached from the press box through each of his first three seasons on the Plains, but will be on the field with the team this year starting Saturday against Oregon, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday.
Steele has coached from the sideline in the past in his career, but this move brings a change to his tenure at Auburn — and what’s a welcome one for his players.
“Him being in person, we’ll probably be able to get the adjustments faster instead of having to go into the locker room at halftime,” senior safety Daniel Thomas said Tuesday. “We can probably do it quicker on the sidelines, so that will probably be helpful and beneficial to our defense.”
Auburn kicks off the season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Oregon in AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will take Steele’s place as the defense’s eye in the sky in the press box on gamedays, Malzahn said. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be up top as Malzahn calls the offense’s plays from the sideline.
Malzahn remembers matching wits against Steele in 2010 and 2011 when he was the offensive coordinator at Auburn and Steele was the defensive coordinator at Clemson. Steele roamed the sidelines opposite him, then, orchestrating Clemson’s defense from field level.
“He’s going to be on the sideline, and I’m excited about that,” Malzahn said. “I think that will be good in a lot of different ways. Of course, you know, when I was going against him when he was at Clemson and I was a coordinator here, he was on the sideline — and just did a super job with his communication, checks and everything that goes with it — so I think that is going to be a really good move.”
Steele joined Malzahn’s staff before the 2016 season, and going into his fourth season at Auburn, he’s the first Auburn defensive coordinator in 30 years to stay at Auburn for more than three years. He’s Auburn’s first fourth-year DC since Wayne Hall, who entered his fourth season in 1989, per research from AL.com’s Tom Green.
“It’s a positive,” Auburn’s opposite safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “Like (Thomas) said, we don’t have to wait to go in to halftime and him drawing up these different adjustments. He can just do it on the sideline.
“He’s a smart, smart defensive coordinator, so he’ll probably be calling plays out before it even happens. We probably won’t hear him,” Dinson laughed, “but it’s good to have him down there just for the adjustments.”
Malzahn said he and Steele mutually decided that he would be on the sideline this year. He says his staff has the experience to easily transition to a new gameday dynamic with Woodson in the box above.
“Kevin’s been on the field before, calling it,” Malzahn said. “Usually, if you’re on the field calling it, you have a pretty good eye for what you need, anyway. You just get the information you need. The information is very specific. And Woodson’s very good at it. He was up there last year. So I don’t think that will be an issue at all, as far as gathering information.”