Tank Bigsby is headed back across the Georgia line planning to turn it around.
The next time he’s playing around here, he wants a different result.
The Auburn University commit fought injury and scored a late touchdown as a center piece of the offense for visiting Callaway High, but lost three fumbles in a frustrating night for him and his teammates in a 10-7 loss to Opelika on Thursday night.
Touchdown Tank Bigsby. Here's what the Auburn fans wanted to see.— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) August 23, 2019
Warrior's effort for Bigsby. He went down from injury in the second quarter and came back to score with 0:53 left to give his team a chance. Opelika leads 10-7. pic.twitter.com/c5QzQEyIPi
Opelika avenged a 35-21 loss last year to Bigsby and Callaway in Hogansville, Ga.
Bigsby’s fellow Auburn commit, Tate Johnson, started all game at right tackle for Callaway.
Bigsby went down with an apparent knee injury on the first play of the second quarter, but got back on the field later in the second. He rolled up 139 total yards and scored that late touchdown to give his team a chance.
Opelika scored early and Callaway battled from behind for most of the contest.
Bigsby has earned four-star recognition as a recruit. Johnson is a three-star prospect.
Former Callaway player and current Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones roamed the Callaway sideline, sharing moments of instruction with Johnson.
Bigsby rolled up 2,000-plus yards for Callaway last season in a run to Georgia’s Class AA semifinals.
Bigsby finished Thursday night with 114 rushing yards on 23 carries, while adding 25 receiving yards on two catches.