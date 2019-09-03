Auburn v Oregon

Christian Tutt makes a long punt return in the first half. Auburn vs Oregon on Saturday Aug. 31 2019 in Dallas, TX Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn jumped up six spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 after last Saturday’s thrilling win over Oregon, and stands No. 13 in the new edition of the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Both latest rankings were released Tuesday.

Auburn entered the season ranked No. 16 in the preseason edition of both polls.

The Tigers made the biggest jump in the AP rankings after winning their showcase showdown with Oregon on center stage at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Auburn plays its home opener against Tulane at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers will then host Kent State before traveling for the team’s SEC opener at Texas A&M, against the Aggies team ranked No. 12 in both polls.

AP Top 25 teams went 23-0 against unranked teams last weekend, leaving the poll largely unchanged. The Auburn-Oregon matchup was the only meeting of ranked teams.

Six SEC teams are ranked in the Top 25 in both polls. Auburn plays all five others on its schedule this season.

Rivals Alabama and Georgia hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the AP poll. LSU is No. 6, and Florida is behind Auburn at No. 11 next to No. 12 Texas A&M.

In the coaches’ poll, those opponents are ranked as such: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Texas A&M.

