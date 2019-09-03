Auburn jumped up six spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 after last Saturday’s thrilling win over Oregon, and stands No. 13 in the new edition of the USA Today coaches’ poll.
Both latest rankings were released Tuesday.
Auburn entered the season ranked No. 16 in the preseason edition of both polls.
The Tigers made the biggest jump in the AP rankings after winning their showcase showdown with Oregon on center stage at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn plays its home opener against Tulane at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers will then host Kent State before traveling for the team’s SEC opener at Texas A&M, against the Aggies team ranked No. 12 in both polls.
AP Top 25 teams went 23-0 against unranked teams last weekend, leaving the poll largely unchanged. The Auburn-Oregon matchup was the only meeting of ranked teams.
Six SEC teams are ranked in the Top 25 in both polls. Auburn plays all five others on its schedule this season.
Rivals Alabama and Georgia hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the AP poll. LSU is No. 6, and Florida is behind Auburn at No. 11 next to No. 12 Texas A&M.
In the coaches’ poll, those opponents are ranked as such: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Texas A&M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.