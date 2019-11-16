Final Four Auburn Virginia Basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts before his team's Final Four game in Minneapolis in April.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bruce Pearl and Auburn men’s basketball went into enemy territory on Saturday and reeled in one of their top targets for the 2020 recruiting class.

West Memphis (Ark.) power forward Chris Moore announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday afternoon over offers from Arkansas and Memphis.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound four-star is considered the 126th-ranked recruit in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 26 power forward. Rivals has him at 101 overall and 21st at power forward.

Moore joins five-star point guard Sharife Cooper from McEachern High School as commitments in the 2020 class. Kentucky shooting guard Justin Powell has already signed his National Letter of Intent to be a part of the 2020 class.

