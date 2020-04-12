Auburn men's basketball picked up a commitment from four-star forward JT Thor on Sunday.
Thor chose Auburn over Oklahoma State. He announced his commitment on Easter morning on his Instagram page.
Auburn now turns its attention to impending college decisions being made by touted prospects Jalen Green and Greg Brown.
Thor lists himself as 6-foot-10. He is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247. Both rank him just outside the nation's top 50 players.
Thor will join Auburn's three early signees in the 2020 class, those being Sharife Cooper, Chris Moore and Justin Powell.
Green is scheduled to commit on April 17 and Brown is scheduled to commit on April 24.
