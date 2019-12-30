TAMPA, FLA. — Bo Nix carries his focus with him.
Take it from his roommate in the team hotel here in Tampa. From the practice field, to afternoon team activities, and even back to the hotel all during bowl week, Nix has taken his role as Auburn’s QB1 everywhere he walks.
It’s a lot of weight to put on a freshman. But as Nix closes his first year at Auburn, he’s proven that his shoulders can carry it.
And with one regular season down, it’s hard to even see Nix as a freshman anymore.
“I’m actually rooming with Bo, so, seeing his preparation, he’s really focused in, talking football,” Auburn’s senior right tackle Jack Driscoll started to explain Sunday. He’s the one who’s seen Nix more than anyone on this trip.
Driscoll was sweating in the bayside humidity as he spoke after another one of those practices in Tampa. The team is preparing at the University of Tampa’s soccer field here before the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at the NFL’s Raymond-James Stadium. Nix opened that Sunday workout with his same calm poise he always has, warming up with passes under the watch of the team’s new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
But at this stage it isn’t just about Auburn’s second-generation star at quarterback handling his own business on the team. Nix is leading others — and after a wild first regular season and a handful of big wins for him behind center, those others on the team now have plenty of reasons to follow.
“He’s done a great job this week, and when we were back in Auburn, helping the young guys out, trying to get them up to speed. And then once we got here for game week, it’s back to business for him,” Driscoll said. “He’s done a good job with the leadership role.”
Normally a freshman like Nix would be lumped in with those “young guys.” Auburn focused on up-and-comers in its practices at Auburn the week before Christmas, before the team turned its attention to game preparation for Minnesota with the switch to the bowl site this week.
But instead of just listening along with those up-and-comers, Nix was one of the ones offering instruction, Driscoll seemed to say.
Driscoll is a graduate transfer with a Masters’ degree who has just about seen it all, twice over, on two different teams. And he knows Nix isn’t an average freshman.
“He’s doing a really good job and, like I said, he’s taking this as a business trip too,” Driscoll said. “We’re here to win a football game and that’s it.”
Nix won the SEC coaches’ Freshman of the Year honor this December, after a wild ride on the Plains that’s lasted from a heart-stopping win over Oregon in the opener to a legendary victory in the Iron Bowl on rivalry weekend. The stats are all out there. Now so are the postseason accolades.
But the next step in Nix’s journey might just be taken here between the palm trees in Tampa, as he tries to get his team to 10 wins. He enrolled early last winter and has been in school for a traditional schoolyear, so in an academic way the bowl game marks Nix’s first game as a college sophomore.
But for teammates, they’ve already seen a quarterback wise beyond his years — and playing beyond his years, too.
“You can tell, like, from our last game up to now, you can tell he has actually taken it up to that next level,” senior offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho said. “He’s just ready. It’s crazy.”
“You can tell his mindset, just the way he plays and handles himself in the locker room, too, you can just tell that man grew up so fast.”
Now all that’s left is for the production to grow up too — from freshman to sophomore year.
It could start with the Outback Bowl, as Nix takes his first snaps in 2020.
At this point, where he leads, Auburn is almost sure to follow.
