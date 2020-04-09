When K.J. Britt is out running around in the yard with his little brother, it probably reminds him of his childhood.
There’s something peaceful about that scene. Britt should’ve been gearing up for a full-contact spring scrimmage in front of thousands of fired-up fans this Saturday, but the sudden spread of the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the A-Day game originally scheduled for April 11, and it has confined Auburn football stars like Britt back to their family homes where they were before they ever got swept up in their college careers.
Back in Oxford, Britt doesn’t have access to expensive weights and sprawling facilities like he had at the university’s athletics complex.
But he has his yard, and his little brother. And, as he’s so quick to say, he has his health.
And like so many others on Auburn’s roster, he’s making the most of what he has.
“There’s really nothing to be sad or to harp on,” the team leader and ferocious middle linebacker said from his home Thursday, keeping perspective on a conference call with reporters. “Really, you just try to make sure that everybody stays safe. That’s the main part of this, is making sure everybody stays safe and everybody is quarantined and everybody’s just practicing social distancing.
“And football will be there. It’ll be times when football is going to be there. But right now we just need to make sure everybody can make it back to Auburn and everybody can stay safe.”
Britt says he’ll watch tape of his play from last season on his own time and then go out there in the yard and work on a few things, surely visualizing that field around him even though he says his yard isn’t that big. He doesn’t have access to a weight room or anything like that back home, so he’s among the 70 percent or so of Auburn players who have had to rely on strength coach Ryan Russell’s no-weights workout plan, which presents fundamental push-ups, sit-ups, sprints and other back-to-the-basics bodyweight exercises.
The little music speaker he has is key, though, he laughed. Britt smiled when he held it up his webcam during the teleconference on the Zoom. He held up his hand up on screen, too, to snap his fingers once — while talking about the brief four hours of instruction per week that Auburn coaches are allowed to offer per NCAA rule, which go by “just like that.”
But he still has his teammates, even though they’re all apart. And he says it’s been easy to keep everyone engaged and keep everyone involved with workouts and scheme install — simply because they miss each other so much.
“Everybody wants to get back around each other, so nobody’s really pulling nobody’s teeth to make somebody make sure that they’re coming to the Zoom meeting,” Britt shook his head. “Right now everybody’s really just happy to be around each other and really happy to make sure we still talk every day, because that’s something that goes unseen but is really missed, just the communication that we have between each other.
“Really it’s no true accountability: Everybody’s just doing what they’ve got to do.”
For them, it just about goes without saying.
And even after the spring, the scrimmage, the fans, the stadium and so much more have been taken away, the Tigers still have that.
“Football is important. I promise you, it is. But right now we’re just making sure everybody is staying safe,” Britt said. “The conversations that we’ve been having is really just checking up on everybody and making sure everybody is OK and making sure everybody’s family is OK. I’ve been calling and reaching out to guys and making sure everybody’s good. That’s been our main concern. That’s been my main concern.
“When we get back down there, I promise you football will take care of itself. I just want to make sure everybody can make it back down there because coronavirus is real. I don’t want nobody on our team, or anybody, to have to lose a loved one over not social distancing. That’s been my main concern. I know when we get back down there, we’re going to have a lot of time our hands just to get back right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.