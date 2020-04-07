Ryan Russell couldn’t help himself.
Auburn’s strength coach got excited and went down a rabbit hole with his words, talking about plyometrics, isometrics and biomotor qualities, calling up the science that excites him behind the job that he loves.
What’s even better for Russell, though, is seeing his players buying into all that as well.
The Auburn football program has sent out at-home workout routines that players can do to stay in shape as the world grips with the coronavirus pandemic, and Russell said he has seen a strong response from players motivated to be prepared to play in the future even as they follow social distancing guidelines right now.
Auburn is sending out two workout plans each week: One for players who happen to have access to weights at home, and another, which most of the players will have to follow, for those who don’t have weights at home. But Russell says he was already a big believer in bodyweight workouts like push-ups, chin-ups, and others which don’t require benches or dumbbells — and now, like everyone else, he and his players are simply making the most of what they have.
“Those movements are always in our program — whether it be inverted rows, different push-up variations,” Russell went on, digging into the specifics at times during a conference call with local reporters on Tuesday.
“Obviously, we’re in unprecedented times right now and things are a little different, but as they always say — and I’m a firm believer in this — the great ones adjust,” he also said. “The main thing right now is the health and safety of the student-athletes, and that’s what we’ve really been focusing on here recently.”
The NCAA is currently allowing four hours of virtual instruction from coaches to players per week, and Auburn is spending that allowed time installing X-and-O schemes while players follow those workout routines voluntarily. Russell figures between 25-percent and 30-percent of the players have weights at home while the others would have to follow the weight-free routine.
But those weight-free workouts are a fundamental part of Auburn’s program even when things are normal. Russell says Auburn’s fundamental instruction that he first sends to signees already calls for the mastering of bodyweight first and foremost, and though Auburn often adds weight vests and chains to make exercises like push-ups more intensive, those routines are still engrained in the players.
Auburn has also sent out educational material to the players with simple meal ideas that they can put together on their own at home, away from Auburn’s wellness kitchen on campus.
“A lot of the things that we’re trying to sell them on, too, and emphasize, is just the speed work and the conditioning — because they can all be outside and keep their social distancing and do that speed work and the position-specific conditioning,” Russell also said. “Because that’s the No. 1 biomotor quality that they’re going to lose anyway, first, is that speed if they don’t continue to run fast and change directions and do all their plyometrics.
“Believe it or not, if they’re doing that stuff three days a week like we’ve prescribed — yeah, they’re going to lose some strength levels, there’s no doubt — but they’re not going to be as bad off when they get back as they could’ve been, had they not continued to sprint and not continued to do the jumping exercises that we prescribed for them.”
Auburn coaches are presently planning ahead for four possible return dates: June 1, June 15, July 1 and July 15. Academics, health, and social distancing make for Auburn’s top priorities right now, coaches insist, but they’re putting plans together for what-if scenarios in case things return to normal in time for fall football.
Right now, Russell says his athletes are doing what they can to make sure they’re right and ready.
“Myself and my staff normally call just to check in on them, you know, to see how they’re doing No. 1, and to see how their well-being is and if they’re healthy and all that. Quite a few times, because of the type of kids we have that train, we’ll get texts and calls and questions asked about the training sessions and what else they can do,” Russell said. “For the most part, that’s the great thing about having high-character kids, that they want to get better.”
