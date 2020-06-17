Auburn all-timer at linebacker Gregg Carr has made the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame, as one of 78 FBS players nominated Tuesday for potential induction in the 2021 class.
Carr was a first-team All-American in 1984 and a three-time All-SEC player during his illustrious career from 1981-84.
Carr still ranks second in program history with 453 career tackles. He helped lead Auburn to the SEC championship in 1983 under head coach Pat Dye.
When Bo Jackson starred on the offense for Auburn, Carr starred as his counterpart on the defense.
“When I think back about any success I have, I think back to Coach Dye, who instilled in us a confidence and a recipe for success,” Carr was quoted as saying in an article posted to Auburn’s website. “He basically gave us a blueprint — for those guys who were willing to listen — a blueprint for being able to be successful.
“And, it wasn't complicated. It was hard work, setting goals and working hard to achieve those goals.”
The College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted based on votes from members of the National Football Foundation and fellow Hall of Famers, plus deliberation from the NFF’s Honors Court.
Carr is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, inducted in 2008. He played four seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Auburn player and Troy coach Larry Blakeney was also on the ballot.
Rival Alabama was represented on the ballot by former defensive back Antonio Langham and former offensive lineman Chris Samuels.
