Bruce Pearl knows that coming home won’t be like some wave of the magic wand.
He said as much on Saturday in Florida, his voice hoarse after the game, speaking into a headset at the scorer’s table as the arena emptied around him in Gainesville.
Auburn lost badly at Florida, 69-47, and it was less of an anomaly this time and more part of a bitter trend. Auburn lost to Alabama 83-64 just days prior in Tuscaloosa at the start of what turned into a sour two-game road stretch last week for once-unbeaten Auburn.
The trip is done and the team is back home. Auburn plays South Carolina on Wednesday in Auburn Arena, back in its home gym and back in front of its fans. They’ll stay at home for this Saturday’s nonconference game against Iowa State.
But things aren’t getting much easier, Pearl insists.
There’s still a lot of work left for Auburn to do in order to dig out of this funk.
“I told our guys, I said, ‘Look, these two teams, they’re as good as Alabama and Florida,’” Pearl said postgame Saturday on the airwaves with Andy Burcham and the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast of the game.
“Playing at home, that’s not the magic wand,” he said.
Yes, these losses won’t easily be shrugged off, and the confidence Auburn played with won’t easily be earned again. If Auburn is playing with full swagger at tipoff Wednesday against South Carolina, it will have to have been because of an admirable turn of the page made by the team’s coaches and players from Saturday up to then.
Auburn’s worst two shooting days came last week, and it wasn’t particularly close. Auburn’s shooting efficiency bottomed out when Auburn hit just 25.5-percent of its shots against Florida, a few days after it shot what was then its new worst efficiency at 31.7-percent against Alabama.
Auburn’s third-worst shooting day came when the Tigers hit 35.5-percent against Saint Louis back in December. In every other game this season, Auburn has hit 41.5-percent of its shots or better.
Cold streaks happen, but Pearl doesn’t chalk up that huge drop to some unlucky bounces. He says Auburn has been taking worse shots.
“We’ve got players that are open that we’re just not able to get them the ball,” he said.
Auburn dished a season-low seven assists at Florida, and once again that was right after Auburn finished with a then-low eight assists against Alabama. Auburn entered the Alabama game averaging 14.3 assists per game.
Pearl stopped short of calling out any individual players in that postgame radio interview, but he said that his team’s playmakers need to make plays, and get back to generating some of those good shot opportunities. Samir Doughty didn’t have an assist against Florida. J’Von McCormick only had two.
“We talked about that a little bit more after this game,” Pearl said on radio. “It was true at Alabama. I didn’t make as big a point of it. Now we’re two games in a row. We need to make plays for others.”
The setting changes this week. Where Pearl was having heart-to-hearts with his players in visiting locker rooms last week, this Wednesday, he’ll be eyeing his team back in the familiar home locker room in Auburn Arena before the team takes the floor against South Carolina.
That’s where the answers are, though, he’s convinced, sitting in that locker room.
They’ll just need to work to get it all back together out on the court.
