K.J. Britt sat his battle-bruised body down in a chair under the stadium at Kyle Field — moments after corralling Texas A&M, after stifling 100,000 strong, and after helping push Auburn to a perfect 4-0.
He was asked right there Saturday if his defense’s stout performance was as good as it could get.
“Nah,” the junior middle linebacker shook his head right away. “Not even close.”
Auburn is second in the SEC in rushing defense so far this season, going into this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State set for 6 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Last Saturday, the Tigers held Texas A&M to its third-lowest point total under Jimbo Fisher, just three first-half points, and just 10 points through the first 54 minutes of the game before the Aggies scored 10 late as the Tigers were dropping back to prevent quick scoring.
Derrick Brown wreaked havoc on his way to earning the SEC’s honor for defensive lineman of the week. Britt and his new crew of linebackers help limit Texas A&M to just 56 rushing yards, at 2.7 rushing yards per carry. Auburn coasted away with a big road win.
But, as the man in the middle says, the Tigers still haven’t reached their potential on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got to keep preparing, man,” Britt said. He was asked if the Auburn defense has reached its ceiling. “We’ve got to keep preparing together. The brotherhood that we have is so strong. But we’ve just got to keep playing.
“We’re going to eventually hit it, though. … But right now, we’ve just got to go back and make sure all the mental errors that we made today — we’ll fix that.”
Back on the Plains, after watching back the tape, senior safety Jeremiah Dinson listed some of those areas of improvement.
He and his fellow senior safety Daniel Thomas lead Auburn’s defensive backfield — the veterans seemingly never satisfied, no matter how well the group plays. They work behind Britt, his fellow junior middle linebacker Chandler Wooten, and youngster outside linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe.
The stars of the defense up front, in Brown and other NFL Draft prospects Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, complete the puzzle for fourth-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — and are part of the reason why the Tigers are convinced there’s even more to come from their defense.
“We were closer this week, but it still wasn’t good enough,” Dinson said Sunday, after getting back to Auburn, reviewing film and going through a light practice with the team.
The tape never lies.
“Get off the field on third down,” he started, on where the team can get better. “Start faster. I feel like we’ve been starting slow — these long drives. And just finishing, too.”
Fair enough: Auburn is sixth in the SEC in opponents’ third-down conversion rate, giving up a new set of downs on 20 of 61 opportunities. The Tigers also gave up points on the opening drive of each of their first three games, and allowed Texas A&M to get in range for a 47-yard field goal attempt last Saturday before it sailed wide. Texas A&M did score 10 points in the final minutes of the game, too.
“I feel like we didn’t finish as well, but like I said, you can’t complain,” Dinson shrugged. “We got the win. That’s the ultimate goal, is to win.
“But those are the things I see: Get off on third down, start faster and just finish in the fourth quarter.”
It’s all there, and that might be a scary thought for opposing offenses around the SEC.
Auburn’s defense still has room to grow.
