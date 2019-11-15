Bruce Pearl looked across the court Tuesday night in the precarious final moments in Mobile, and saw his players bounced into a position they’d never been in before together, with time ticking down and the game on the line.
It was a freshman who hit the game-winning shot.
In March, the call for teams in the face of adversity is often to ‘survive and advance.’
For new-look Auburn this November, and ahead of tonight’s home game with Cal State Northridge, it’s like the call is to ‘survive and improve.’
Auburn did the first part last Tuesday, getting past South Alabama with a 70-69 win to get to 3-0 on the season after a tight scrape on the road — and now the team is tasked with learning from the experience to get better prepared for those situations down the line.
Auburn tips off against CSUN at 6 p.m. tonight in Auburn Arena. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Pearl counted only a couple of guys out on the court for his team in the waning seconds against South Alabama that had been in that kind of crunch-time situation at Auburn before, in Samir Doughty and Anfernee McLemore — two of the handful of returning seniors from last year’s Final Four team mixing with a host of newcomers to make up this year’s team.
Doughty pulled down two clutch rebounds on Auburn’s panicked last possession then, as the Tigers trailed 69-68 with less than 10 seconds to go on the game clock, before he found newcomer freshman Isaac Okoro who hit the game-winner inside.
“To go through that experience and survive it — if we can learn from it — is really valuable,” Pearl said on Thursday as his team geared up for tonight’s return to Auburn Arena.
“It’s nice to be able to win along the way, but obviously we’ve got to get a lot better if we’re going to be able to beat the people that are on our schedule later on in the season,” he also said.
Every step counts. Every lesson learned should add up for the Tigers.
Okoro led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points in that win over South Alabama. Transfer guard Jamal Johnson scored 14 in his third regular-season game as an Auburn player. J’Von McCormick, who watched star point guard Jared Harper run the show most of the time in the clutch moments last year, was bringing the ball up the floor during the pivotal moments.
Auburn led by as many as 14 points and blew it as South Alabama charged back in the second half, but there’s value Auburn can extract from being in that situation — just as there’s value in how Auburn’s non-conference schedule is playing out this season.
Against South Alabama, Auburn matched up with a veteran group picked in the preseason as one of the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference. Against Georgia Southern and Davidson, and next against Colgate, New Mexico and Furman, Pearl pointed out his Auburn team will be taking on teams picked by coaches, the media or both to finish near the top of their respective conferences.
With that, Auburn isn’t playing the kind of talent it will be matched up against once SEC play starts in January, but it is playing a series of proven winners who’ve been in tight games and tough situations — traits Pearl hopes can rub off on his Tigers by playing those teams.
CSUN has struggled through an 0-3 start in its second season under college basketball mainstay Mark Gottfried. Gottfried coached Alabama from 1998-2009 and coached NC State from 2011-17.
“We just have to continue to grow,” Pearl said. “It’s about us as much as anything.”
After tonight’s game, Auburn will host Colgate on Monday at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena before heading off for the Legends Classic in Brooklyn the next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.