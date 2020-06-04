Auburn’s first day back will be different from any other first day ever.
Tested, traced and cut off from the outside world, the Tigers will close up in the dorms this week for summer camp in quarantine.
Auburn football players report to campus today for in-person summer workouts and for the team’s first activity together since the spread of the coronavirus. All the players are set to be tested for COVID-19 then isolated from each other until their tests come back clean — then isolated from the rest of the world for at least one week.
Auburn is employing a rigorous testing and tracing system designed by team physician Mike Goodlett, which will see them arriving tonight and being tested for COVID-19 on Friday morning.
“We have a very good plan,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday, offering an inside look at the plan on a conference call with reporters. “If somebody tests positive, they’re going to another dorm — they’ve got a different protocol. Doc Goodlett is well on top of that.
“The plan is to be ready to work out with (strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell) on Monday.”
The workouts are voluntary for players, but at Auburn’s level all players almost always participate in voluntary summer workouts. College football’s return to pads and actual practice is still up in the air. The Southeastern Conference cleared its member schools to hold in-person strength and conditioning workouts starting June 1.
Then, the SEC offered a list of recommendations for programs on protecting players from an outbreak of the virus — and though the conference has not publicly stated that any of those recommendations will actually be required, Auburn is confident its plan will safely do what’s needed to keep the players healthy.
After a week in the bubble, Auburn will re-assess.
“I think the decision-makers are still in the process of seeing how the first week or two goes,” Malzahn said, meaning those representing the NCAA and SEC and overseeing schools like Auburn. “That’s why we decided to go overboard the first week and isolate and quarantine for seven days. I don’t know what other teams are doing, but I’d bet very few are doing that.”
Three Oklahoma State players were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 upon coming to campus there. Tennessee football shared video Wednesday of players checking in on campus there, wearing masks, having their temperature taken, and being guided by distancing signage.
“We still have work to do,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said. “It’s not foolproof, right? It’s not foolproof. This virus, it’s different. But the plan that we have in place is one of the best plans I’ve seen.”
Malzahn indicated Auburn would take things week-by-week after those first seven days.
Starting with in-person workouts, Auburn plans to be prepared and ready for competition this fall, even as the threat looms that it could look different from past seasons as America learns more about the coronavirus and it continues to spread.
“It’s too early to tell what the endgame is going to be. But we are planning to have the fall seasons — whether it’s football or cross country or volleyball or soccer — we’re planning on doing those as normally scheduled the way that we want to do it,” Greene said. “I think it’s naïve to think that there won’t be some tweaks and some twists to that, but we don’t know what those are, so we’re contingency planning in case we have to use it.”
