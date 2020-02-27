Isaac Okoro made an instant impact on the court Tuesday night.
But getting back out there was no quick fix.
Okoro said he went through rehabilitation two times a day during his absence, trying to get back to full strength while meeting with Auburn’s trainer and weight room coach every day starting immediately after he pulled his hamstring against Alabama — and he said it felt good to see that hard work pay off when he returned to game action in Auburn’s win over Ole Miss.
Best believe his teammates were plenty glad to see that, too.
And they were appreciative seeing the freshman sensation put in that effort to get back with the team.
“Isaac is a special player,” senior Austin Wiley said, celebrating Auburn’s 67-58 victory that night with the team finally back to full strength. “We knew that while he was coming in as a young’in,” he grinned.
“But yeah, it means a lot. He helps us a lot. So just having him back is just great.”
Okoro scored 10 points in 27 minutes Tuesday after he missed three straight games due to that injury, with head coach Bruce Pearl adding that Okoro’s play help bolster the Tigers’ defense right out of the gate after Auburn held Ole Miss to just 24 first-half points.
Okoro is touted by the Tigers as Auburn’s best defensive player — and, of course, is touted by the NBA Draft analysts as Auburn’s best overall. He returned from injury and was inserted right back in the starting lineup and made his mark right away with an eight-point plus-minus in his time on the floor.
Just ask Pearl what it means to have Okoro back in the lineup:
“It gives us a fighting chance against the best teams on our schedule,” Pearl shook his head and chuckled.
He might as well have been speaking of the Devil. No. 15 Auburn travels to No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday for a showdown in Lexington where Auburn is 2-50 all-time.
Auburn lost two of those three games without Okoro before mustering a big comeback win over Tennessee last Saturday to set the stage for his Tuesday return.
Pearl said the plan was to play Okoro about 16 minutes to ease him back into game shape, but after he played eight minutes in the first half, he said Okoro said he felt good in the second half so the coaches kept him in to help stave off Ole Miss.
Okoro, who should be a one-and-done player at Auburn if the projections placing him as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft hold up, received a raucous ovation from the fans in Auburn Arena on Tuesday when he was introduced in the starting lineups. Pearl said the plan wasn’t to play him a starter’s share of minutes, but instead to have him out there early in the first half after he loosened up in pregame warmups and then have him out there early in the second half after he loosened up in the layup line out of the locker room, making sure there was no stop-and-go damage done to that recovering hamstring.
But Okoro said after the win that his hamstring didn’t bother him at all during the game, and down the stretch he helped Auburn hold on for a second consecutive win.
“Back playing with our guys again, it was pretty fun,” Okoro said.
“It was pretty tough,” he then said of missing those games. “But, you know, it showed a different side of me — just being more of a communicator from the bench, just helping my team out with stuff that I see on the court that they possibly might not see.”
Auburn’s game at Kentucky on Saturday is set for a 2:45 p.m. tipoff. The game is set to be televised on CBS.
Auburn’s losses without Okoro rocked the team’s chances at winning the SEC’s regular-season championship, but with a win and a Kentucky loss in one of two other games, Auburn could still make a claim.
Winning in Lexington would be history-making enough for Auburn in its own right. Auburn’s last win in Lexington came in 1988 and the program’s only other win there came in 1983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.