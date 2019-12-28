Auburn football Busch Gardens

Auburn football punter Arryn Siposs, third from left, and center Kaleb Kim, fifth from left, ride a roller coaster with teammates at Busch Gardens on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Before the team plays in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1, the team enjoys bowl events with teammates like Saturday's outing. 

 Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com

TAMPA, FLA. — Auburn football players took a break on Saturday afternoon. They left the practice field and went out for a breather.

Though, between the chilling heights and thrilling speed of the roller coasters at Busch Gardens here in Tampa, they probably didn’t relax much when they were on the rides.

But it’s all part of a healthy step away from the football routine as the team prepares for the Outback Bowl — and it’s part of the reward for players who’ve poured work into college football all season.

Auburn plays Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN, but before kickoff, both teams are taking some time to enjoy the end of their season and celebrate what they’ve accomplished as teammates.

Auburn enters the game 9-3. Minnesota comes in 10-2. Both teams are looking for one more win together, knowing it’s the last time each group’s seniors will suit up — and they’re both cherishing their time with those teammates all the same during bowl events leading up to the game.

Auburn football Busch Gardens

Auburn football punter Arryn Siposs, right, and center Kaleb Kim laugh after riding a roller coaster with teammates at Busch Gardens on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Before the team plays in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1, the team enjoys bowl events with teammates like Saturday's outing. 

The teams went out bowling on Friday before Saturday’s trip to the theme park.

Tigers rode roller coasters and some pet a cheetah as part of one of the park’s attractions.

“It’s been an awesome experience here,” Auburn long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum said. “We’ve been to a couple different places, and Busch Gardens, getting to meet the cheetahs, just getting to pet them and see how they interact with their trainers, that’s probably been the coolest experience we’ve had so far.

“I’m looking forward to more experiences while we’re down here.”

Meeting the cheetah up close had Josh French answering the question of how the cheetah would fare with Auburn’s fastest player, track star Anthony Schwartz.

“With a head start, Schwartz has got it,” French smiled.

Both teams are expected to take in a Tampa Bay Lightning game on Sunday night, and have the chance to go to the beach on Monday.

Auburn football Busch Gardens

Auburn football players Clarke Smith, Josh French and Jacob Quattlebaum meet a cheetah at Busch Gardens on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Before the team plays in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1, the team enjoys bowl events with teammates like Saturday's outing. 

“It’s been a blast here,” Quattlebaum said at Busch Gardens. “We probably brought the entire team over here, and everybody was looking forward to this all day. We had a good practice this morning and then coming over here, it just kind of caps off the day having a good time here in Tampa.

“You get to have a little fun away from the practice fields.”

For players, after a season of hard work, the chance to step away in bowl season comes as a big reward.

And the bigger reward comes in the moments they get to cherish at those outings with their teammates, together.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments