TAMPA, FLA. — Auburn football players took a break on Saturday afternoon. They left the practice field and went out for a breather.
Though, between the chilling heights and thrilling speed of the roller coasters at Busch Gardens here in Tampa, they probably didn’t relax much when they were on the rides.
But it’s all part of a healthy step away from the football routine as the team prepares for the Outback Bowl — and it’s part of the reward for players who’ve poured work into college football all season.
Auburn plays Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN, but before kickoff, both teams are taking some time to enjoy the end of their season and celebrate what they’ve accomplished as teammates.
Auburn enters the game 9-3. Minnesota comes in 10-2. Both teams are looking for one more win together, knowing it’s the last time each group’s seniors will suit up — and they’re both cherishing their time with those teammates all the same during bowl events leading up to the game.
The teams went out bowling on Friday before Saturday’s trip to the theme park.
Tigers rode roller coasters and some pet a cheetah as part of one of the park’s attractions.
“It’s been an awesome experience here,” Auburn long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum said. “We’ve been to a couple different places, and Busch Gardens, getting to meet the cheetahs, just getting to pet them and see how they interact with their trainers, that’s probably been the coolest experience we’ve had so far.
“I’m looking forward to more experiences while we’re down here.”
Meeting the cheetah up close had Josh French answering the question of how the cheetah would fare with Auburn’s fastest player, track star Anthony Schwartz.
“With a head start, Schwartz has got it,” French smiled.
Both teams are expected to take in a Tampa Bay Lightning game on Sunday night, and have the chance to go to the beach on Monday.
“It’s been a blast here,” Quattlebaum said at Busch Gardens. “We probably brought the entire team over here, and everybody was looking forward to this all day. We had a good practice this morning and then coming over here, it just kind of caps off the day having a good time here in Tampa.
“You get to have a little fun away from the practice fields.”
For players, after a season of hard work, the chance to step away in bowl season comes as a big reward.
And the bigger reward comes in the moments they get to cherish at those outings with their teammates, together.
