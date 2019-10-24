Auburn vs. Virginia - NCAA Tournament, Final Four

Jared Harper (1) drives to the basket during the Auburn vs. Virginia Final Four game in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 6, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Former Auburn standout Jared Harper made his professional debut Wednesday night as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings, 124-95, in the 2019-20 NBA season opener.

Harper becomes the 23rd player in program history to play in the National Basketball Association and the first since Marquis Daniels during the 2012-13 season.

The Mableton, Ga. native checked in at the 1:59 mark in the fourth quarter and played the rest of the game, earning his first career minutes in the Association.

Harper is the sixth former Tiger to play for the Suns, joining Charles Barkley (1992-96), Aaron Swinson (1994-95), Wesley Person (1994-97), Chris Morris (1998-99) and Pat Burke (2006-07).

In three seasons as Auburn's floor general, Harper became one of only three guards in program history to score 1,000 points and dish out 500 assists, joining Wes Flanigan and Doc Robinson.

The two-time all-conference selection set the Tigers' single season assist record with 231 dimes in 2018-19 and finished his career 511 assists, good for fifth in Auburn history.

Harper was chosen as the 2019 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player after averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds to go along with 44 percent from the floor in Auburn's historic run to the Final Four.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments