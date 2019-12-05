Auburn vs Kent State

Auburn Tigers quarterback Joey Gatewood (1) during the Auburn vs. Kent State game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

Former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood has found his landing spot — on the other side of the SEC.

Gatewood announced Thursday night that he plans to transfer to Kentucky.

Barring any kind of waiver, he’ll be eligible to play starting in 2021 after sitting out next season.

Gatewood left Auburn’s team midseason, after playing behind freshman Auburn starter Bo Nix for the first eight games.

Kentucky is 7-5 this season, a year removed for competing for the SEC East divisional title last season under Mark Stoops.

Gatewood made an official visit to Kentucky on Nov. 10.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced that Gatewood had left the team on Oct. 30.

Gatewood was universally ranked as a four-star prospect when he signed with Auburn out of Bartram Trail High School in Florida. He competed with Nix for the starting job at Auburn during spring practices and in fall camp, before Malzahn named Nix his starter.

