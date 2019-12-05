Former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood has found his landing spot — on the other side of the SEC.
Gatewood announced Thursday night that he plans to transfer to Kentucky.
Barring any kind of waiver, he’ll be eligible to play starting in 2021 after sitting out next season.
Gatewood left Auburn’s team midseason, after playing behind freshman Auburn starter Bo Nix for the first eight games.
Kentucky is 7-5 this season, a year removed for competing for the SEC East divisional title last season under Mark Stoops.
Gatewood made an official visit to Kentucky on Nov. 10.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced that Gatewood had left the team on Oct. 30.
Gatewood was universally ranked as a four-star prospect when he signed with Auburn out of Bartram Trail High School in Florida. He competed with Nix for the starting job at Auburn during spring practices and in fall camp, before Malzahn named Nix his starter.
I’ll be transferring to the University of Kentucky. #Wildcats pic.twitter.com/4oYzRl8WoN— Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) December 5, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.