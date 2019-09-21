COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Auburn’s backup quarterback Joey Gatewood rose to his moment again Saturday, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker and putting Auburn up by two scores during the Tigers’ hot start against Texas A&M.
Out of a heavy, seemingly run-first set, Gatewood avoided a Texas A&M defender and found Shenker wide open in the back of the end zone for the touchdown that put Auburn up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Auburn went on to take a 14-3 lead into the halftime break.
“It was just another opportunity that was called, and I just maximized it,” Gatewood said.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has insisted that Gatewood would help Auburn’s team this season. The redshirt freshman battled Bo Nix for the starting quarterback job in the spring and the fall, before Nix was named the team’s starter.
But he’s scored two big touchdowns this season for Auburn, leaping over the goal line for a score in Auburn’s season-opening win, and firing his first college touchdown pass against Texas A&M.
“It’s something that we repped at practice, and you know, I had a good feel for it,” Gatewood said of the play. He also saw the field intermittently throughout the game, offering a change of pace and presenting the defense a different look opposite Nix.
‘Impact players’ make big impact
Auburn entered the week with the status of three key players up in the air.
All three played Saturday, and all three pushed Auburn to victory.
Prince Tega Wanogho started at left tackle, Derrick Brown wreaked havoc in the Texas A&M backfield and Seth Williams caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Nix which helped put Auburn up 21-3 early in the third quarter.
Wanogho and Williams both missed Auburn’s last game against Kent State, and Brown left that game early with injury. Early in the week, Malzahn called all three of them “impact players,” hoping they’d be able to play Saturday.
They did — and they made that major impact.
“Great,” Williams said, of how it felt to get back out there and do just that. “And I missed being out there on the field with my brothers.”
Aggies miss chances
Texas A&M missed two field goals in the first half — the second as time expired on the second-quarter clock, allowing the Tigers to hit those locker room doors excited.
Auburn charged right back out of those doors fast in the second half, with the defense forcing a fumble on Texas A&M’s opening drive of the third quarter, and the offense cashing in the opportunity to go up 21-3.
Earlier, in the game’s first half, Texas A&M missed a 47-yard field goal as Auburn built its 14-0 lead. The Aggies hit a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the game its halftime score at 14-3.
But his 52-yard miss later at the halftime buzzer gave Auburn that much more of a boost going into the break. Texas A&M’s late timeouts and effort to get back on the board before the break forced an Auburn punt and got the Aggies the ball back at the Auburn 40 with seven seconds left before the half. On an incompletion play, an offside penalty on Auburn put Texas A&M in position to try that 52-yarder.
But it didn’t cost Auburn — and Auburn closed the half with a big stop.
