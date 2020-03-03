Auburn’s Unique Thompson reached up past some towering company.
And for that she’s earned high respect — and the call to keep on reaching.
Auburn women’s basketball legend DeWanna Bonner congratulated junior Unique Thompson recently on Thompson’s achievement in breaking her record for most career double-doubles in program history, telling her, too, to keep working as Thompson and the rest of the team heads to the SEC Tournament this week.
Thompson passed Bonner with 41 career double-doubles in Auburn’s win over Missouri last week. Bonner helped lead Auburn to the SEC Championship in 2009. Thompson and Auburn play Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.
Auburn played a video on the big screen recognizing Thompson’s record-breaking effort in its last home game against Tennessee on Sunday, which featured Bonner among others offering her congratulations.
“Keep beasting. Keep going,” Bonner said in a video message from Russia. “I’m cheering. I’m watching. I’m always watching,” she said.
“War Eagle,” she closed her message.
Bonner is in Russia playing with Dynamo Kursk during the WNBA’s offseason. She is a three-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time WNBA Champion, recently making the jump from the Phoenix Mercury to the Connecticut Sun as one of the WNBA’s most coveted players.
She broke the Auburn scoring record during her time on the Plains, winning the conference’s regular-season championship her senior year.
Thompson has rolled up 21 double-doubles this season as a powerful presence for Auburn on the inside. She broke Bonner’s record in a 95-82 win at Missouri.
The video played in Auburn Arena featured a split view of Thompson watching the messages earlier, those being from Bonner, her high school coach, and other people influential on her career.
She has been a standout for Auburn all season, finishing the regular season with a team-best 14.3 points per game.
Auburn plays Vanderbilt on Wednesday for the chance to advance to play No. 5 seed Arkansas in the second round on Thursday.
