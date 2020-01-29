Set the stage.
Get ready to ring the bell.
Kentucky has won four straight games entering its Saturday showdown with Auburn, and after the Wildcats took care of business against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, Big Blue has sights squarely set on this weekend’s trip to the Plains.
No. 13 Kentucky put together a comeback of its own to beat Vanderbilt 71-62 on Wednesday night, trailing by as many as eight points in the second half before coming back to win, all one night after No. 17 Auburn came back from 19 down to beat Ole Miss on Tuesday night on the road.
Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 17 points against Vanderbilt. Nick Richards scored 15 and Ashton Hagans scored 12.
Now comes the Auburn game. Eyes from all around the South will turn to the Plains on Saturday for the meeting between the SEC’s two highest-ranked teams.
For Auburn, the Kentucky game is always a circus, with the SEC’s mightiest dragon coming to town leaving eight national championships in the program’s trophy case back on the bluegrass.
For Kentucky, the game marks a second road game in three games against a Final Four team from a season ago. Kentucky needed overtime to beat Texas Tech 76-74 in rocking Lubbock, Texas, last Saturday night in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
And for both teams, it’s a rematch from an epic overtime Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament last season — remembered now surely as the biggest win in Auburn basketball history.
Auburn is 18-2 and 5-2 in SEC play. Kentucky will enter 16-4 and 6-1 in the SEC. A 78-71 loss to South Carolina marks Kentucky’s only conference loss this season, coming on Jan. 15 before the Wildcats earned four-straight wins since.
