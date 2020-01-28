There was a move behind the moves.
With vault after vault, the Auburn gymnastics team got Auburn Arena rocking early last Friday night with big scores on the first rotation, setting the stage at the start of the meet for the Tigers’ bounce-back win over Missouri.
But before all the flips and twists, a lineup change and a switch in strategy helped push Auburn to its best performance yet in the discipline — and back on track going into next Sunday’s meet at Georgia.
It’s the kind of move that serves as an example of shifts in strategy that Auburn makes week to week now four meets into the season. And it came just a week after Auburn bottomed out with a season-low on vault two meets ago at LSU.
A week after a low score of 48.575 on vault at LSU on Jan. 17, Auburn soared to a 49.275 on vault against Missouri, responding after the Auburn coaches flipped the first two gymnasts in the lineup and retooled their strategy.
Junior Jada Glenn and senior Skyler Sheppard traded places going first and second. At LSU, Sheppard vaulted first and hit her lowest score on vault this season at 9.500. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said he saw the pressure mount on his gymnasts after that, hitting a low point when reliable senior Gracie Day reached only a 9.250.
So against Missouri, Auburn sent Glenn out first, asking her to put down a conservative 9.650 to get a solid score in the judge’s hands and take some of that pressure off the next vaulters.
That’s when Sheppard nailed a 9.800 — a career-high. Then two more Tigers followed suit with career-highs of their own on Auburn’s way to rocking its best vault score this season.
In gymnastics, six gymnasts perform in each event and the lowest score is dropped from the team score. When the lowest score is low, pressure mounts on performers to ensure they don’t make mistakes to give the team a second low score, and the door opens for overthinking and overcompensating.
With a little tweak, Graba saw a change. And this time he saw Sheppard shining as a key component just a week after a tough time on vault at LSU.
“I really felt like Skyler was the one for me who set the tone, because that’s the second vault. That’s what we were experimenting with,” Graba said after the meet. “We put Jada first and let her do the lower-end vault — she has a one-and-a-half but we let her throw the full — and just wanted to get Skyler in a better position to perform at a high level, trying to take the pressure off of her.”
After Sheppard’s 9.800, Day charged back with a 9.825, way up from her 9.250 at LSU. Then freshman Cassie Stevens hit a career-high with a 9.850.
That set the stage for Drew Watson to hit a career-high 9.950, tied for the best score on an event by either team all night. Auburn’s ace Derrian Gobourne closed the event with another 9.850.
“I definitely think that vault was a lot better this time around than LSU,” Day said.
Stevens saw the same.
“We were able to come back this week a lot stronger with a good start and I think we kept that momentum going pretty well throughout the entire meet from event to event,” Stevens said.
Auburn ultimately beat Missouri 196.700-196.650 for the team’s second win this season. That one followed a historic win over Alabama at home on Jan. 10.
“It takes a lot of the pressure off the next four who are throwing difficult vaults,” Graba said of Glenn and Sheppard who got Auburn started right last Friday. “It lets them try for big vaults with stuck landings.
“That’s what happened at LSU, is when you struggle in the beginning of the lineup, the pressure ratchets up for each girl after that. It’s really difficult to score at a high level then. I feel like that helps set up what Drew did. And then yeah, I think Drew got the energy going in the team.”
After this weekend’s road meet at Georgia, Auburn’s next home meet is set for Feb. 7 against Kentucky.
