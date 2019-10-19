Auburn vs. Arkansas

Auburn defense attempts to take down Arkansas' Cole Kelley in the first half. Auburn vs. Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

 Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com

Auburn takes on Arkansas today at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT.

Follow the game here for behind-the-scenes observations, notes, stats and insight, as the Opelika-Auburn News via OANow.com and AUNow provides complete coverage from the field, press box and post game interviews.

Also included on this link will be live-stream feeds from Twitter accounts of other Auburn sources commenting on the game.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments