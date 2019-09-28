No. 7 Auburn remembers getting 'embarrassed' by MSU

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes down field against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas.

 Sam Craft

Auburn takes on Mississippi State today at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

Kickoff is 6 p.m. CT.

Follow the game here for behind-the-scenes observations, notes, stats and insight, as the Opelika-Auburn News via OANow.com and AUNow provides complete coverage from the field, press box and post game interviews.

Also included on this link will be live-stream feeds from Twitter accounts of other Auburn sources commenting on the game.

