TAMPA, FLA. — Auburn’s locked in.
The Tigers made the trip. They’ve checked in and settled down. They’ve breathed the ocean air.
By Friday when the team hit the practice field for the first time in Tampa, all their focus was on one thing: Minnesota.
Auburn opened bowl-site practice Friday with eyes squarely set on next Wednesday’s showdown with Minnesota, with opponent preparation dominating the day as the team worked out in the University of Tampa’s soccer stadium.
Auburn got back on the practice field then for the first time since a week of bowl practice in Auburn ending last Saturday before the holiday break. Back then, the Tigers took time out to get the younger guys repetitions and work on the future with next season in mind.
Friday, instead, Auburn’s focus was zeroed in on beating Minnesota.
“I think when we get here, we’re locked in,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in the Florida sunshine Friday afternoon. “We have a very quality opponent we’re playing that has our respect. We’re focused on them here.”
Derrick Brown remembers a time when Auburn didn’t have that same focus.
He isn’t going to let that happen again.
“A few years ago we played UCF and we didn’t go out there with the right mindset,” Brown said. “That lackadaisical stuff doesn’t exist anymore.
“Everybody is focused,” the senior standout went on. “All the older guys are focused on trying to get this 10th win. That’s it. That’s all there is to it.”
Auburn can prove it Jan. 1. The Tigers lock up with Minnesota at noon then in the Buccaneers’ Raymond-James Stadium. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.
Auburn practices again today and every day up until Tuesday’s team photo at the stadium, which will surely double as a team walkthrough.
Three players were missing from Auburn’s Friday practice: Nick Coe was absent as expected, after he declared he’d be forgoing his remaining eligibility last week; senior backup center Kaleb Kim missed it while rehabilitating his injury; senior tight end Jay Jay Wilson was absent for a personal reason, Malzahn said, and the team hopes he joins the group at a later time this week.
None of those absences threw Auburn off kilter, as the Tigers got to work between whistles and at the coaches’ instruction in perfect Florida weather.
Those coaches included new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who was seen working closely with Bo Nix and the rest of the quarterbacks during the early portion of practice.
“Last week, when we were back home, he was getting familiar with the players and kind of how we’re operating and everything,” Malzahn said of Morris. “Now, he’s got a good understanding. It’s more about game-planning and what to look for.
“He’s getting very familiar with the quarterbacks, working with them,” he added. “So far, so good.”
And so far, Auburn’s been focused.
“We’re having fun when we have our downtime, but when we’re out here, we’re locked in,” Jeremiah Dinson said. “A lot of people go to bowl games and they get knocked off track or they’re not focused because they feel like they’re there for other things, but we’re not here for that; it’s a business trip.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to have a little fun, not be too serious, but we’re here to win the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.