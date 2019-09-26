Auburn’s Tigers threw their hands into the sky, splashing water in the air and jumping for joy with each other.
There’s been ups and downs this season.
Thursday’s victory made it all seem worth it for one night — with Auburn holding renewed hope that it’ll send the team soaring to even greater heights.
Auburn beat Tennessee 1-0 in the team’s SEC home opener at the Auburn Soccer Complex, lifting the Tigers past an Elite Eight team from last year’s NCAA Tournament, and on to 2-0 in league play while washing away with celebration some early season struggles for Karen Hoppa’s young team.
Kori Locksley scored the game-winner in the 40th minute, herself kicking past a series of hurdles on the way to her first career goal, before she celebrated with her teammates when the final buzzer sounded.
Auburn entered SEC play with an even record earlier this month. That seemed like a distant memory as the Tigers danced Thursday night, now 5-3-2 on the year and, most importantly, 2-0 in the league.
Locksley danced with them, herself a returner from two ACL surgeries, on each of her knees, that finished both her first and second seasons with the team before they could get started — Thursday, finally, celebrating a score and a win with her team.
“That’s why we do it,” Hoppa said, watching her team enjoy it. “I’ve been doing this forever,” she said, now in her 21st season, “and it’s not about us, it’s about these kids—and what they did today, and what they’ve been through, and how they rose to the occasion.
Locksley was substituted into the game in the 29th minute, and made her mark soon after, getting the ball at her feet from Alyssa Malonson wide of the post to the Tennessee keeper’s left, with space in front her. She fired and
“It was just a great spot to be in,” Locksley said.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s my second game back in SEC, so it’s a pretty cool experience to be able to get a goal. I couldn’t do it without my team and the staff and Coach. I’m just glad we got the second win.
“There’s times in rehab when you just want to give up,” he went on, “but I couldn’t persevere without my coach and my team and my family. I’m just glad I’m able to walk again and run and play again.”
After Locksley put the Tigers ahead, Auburn keeper Kate Hart piled up three second-half saves, as she and the Auburn defense fought off Tennessee’s comeback bid.
Auburn entered SEC play earlier this month at 3-3-1 on the season, before the Tigers won a two-overtime thriller at Kentucky on Sept. 19 to open SEC play.
“We did the best job, I think, so far, of playing together,” Hoppa said of her team’s performance on Thursday night. “We weren’t defending real well as a unit and we were really disjointed offensively — really up until tonight. We defended well together, we held to the gameplan, we connected passes and we created opportunities.”
Locksley made their biggest opportunity count.
“It’s a big one, after everything that kid’s been through,” Hoppa said.
“It’s huge. We’re in a great spot right now,” Locksley said. “I mean, we’re missing a lot of experience and older players, so it’s just amazing that we can be 2-0 right now.”
Malonson earned an assists from her dish to Locksley. Hart finished with five total saves.
“We hung on at the end when they threw everything at us,” Hoppa said. “It’s just a really quality win in the SEC to start off at home.”
