All the offensive linemen went up to their left-hand man, just moments before battle out in Texas, and let him know they needed him.
Auburn had to have all hands on deck in its SEC opener last weekend in College Station.
And Prince Tega Wanogho answered the call.
Auburn’s senior left tackle Wanogho, along with defensive tackle Derrick Brown and receiver Seth Williams, all gutted out returns from injury last Saturday in Auburn’s win over Texas A&M — and this weekend enter another league showdown with Mississippi State as no rest is ever given to the weary in college football’s premier conference.
Wanogho charged back onto the field when Auburn needed him most. Brown dominated in his first game after injury. Williams caught the team’s third-quarter touchdown that gave the Tigers their largest lead.
Auburn’s teammates would probably be the first to say that the team might not still be undefeated without each one of them.
“Tega was banged up, and he played. He sacrificed,” Wanogho’s counterpart at right tackle, fellow senior Jack Driscoll said this week. “He wasn’t 100-percent but he knew for the betterment of the team that he had to at least try to play, and he did and he played well.
“We all went up to him before the game, and just said, ‘Hey, anything you can give us, just whatever you’ve got, just give us, and that’s good enough for us,’” he recalled.
Wanogho returned to the lineup after missing Auburn’s game on Sept. 14 against Kent State, and just in time after his backup Bailey Sharp, who played in his place against Kent State, underwent surgery after waking up the Sunday after that game with swelling in his knee.
If Wanogho hadn’t returned to the lineup last Saturday, Auburn would’ve gone in from of 100,000 strong at Kyle Field in College Station reshuffling its offensive line, likely moving Driscoll over to left tackle and bringing up Brodarious Hamm for his first significant game action. That’s not ideal in an SEC opener.
But Wanogho played and shined — as did Williams and Brown, who piled up two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two pass breakups on his way to earning SEC defensive lineman of the week honors. He left the Kent State game with an upper-body bruise.
Williams didn’t suit up for the Kent State game, nursing a shoulder after suffering injury landing after a catch in the Tulane game the week before.
“He wasn’t completely healthy, but he showed a lot of guts,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Williams this week. “He’s an impact player. He made plays to help us win the game.”
For the first time, Bo Nix had his full complement of weapons around him at receiver in that Texas A&M game, and the offensive line had all five starters back up front knowing depth behind them was slim — and that proved invaluable in the team’s victory.
“It’s hard, when you start shifting kids to different positions, and then, you know, that also affects depth — so then you’ve got to worry if someone goes down, who’s that guy up?” Driscoll said. “So it was big that Tega played and we really appreciated him.”
Wanogho and Brown are both touted NFL Draft prospects. They both grimaced through bruises to lift Auburn to 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play.
The tough will surely only have to get tougher in Auburn’s locker room as conference play rolls on.
