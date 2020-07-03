Fletcher Magee figures he’ll fit right in with Auburn fans’ new favorite team.
With the first 3-pointer he drains, those fans will all probably agree.
Magee is War Tampa’s most high-profile pickup outside the Auburn alums who have taken center stage during the team’s march to The Basketball Tournament — and he leads the crew of the teammates Auburn fans will need to meet before Saturday’s showdown with House of ’Paign.
Magee is the NCAA’s all-time record-holder in 3-pointers made in a career, having drained 509 3-balls during his illustrious career at Wofford.
And, yes, opposite Auburn’s own all-time sharpshooter, Bryce Brown, the two make for a dangerous combination for War Tampa.
“Run and gun — try to score 100,” team coach John Bianchi said, describing the team’s approach in a recent interview.
With Magee alongside Brown, War Tampa has the firepower.
And they have more standouts on the team. Brown and Horace Spencer aren’t the only players from the 2019 Final Four on War Tampa’s roster. Texas Tech alum Justin Gray also fills the backcourt, along with Tayler Persons from Ball State and Brent Jackson from Columbus State.
Down low with Spencer, War Tampa has small forward Shaun Willett from Queens University of Charlotte, power forward Shaheed Davis from UCF, and 6-foot-9 center Scottie James from Liberty.
“I don’t think many teams are going to be able to score as well as we do,” Bianchi said in that interview back in June with Bay News 9 in Tampa, Fla.
Magee was hooping in the area and set to play for Florida TNT in the tournament this year, but when the field was shrunk down from 64 to 24 for the sake of safety during the coronavirus pandemic, War Tampa brought Magee on board.
The scene has since shifted to Columbus, Ohio, where the team is preparing for tipoff in quarantine, and where Brown and Magee have gotten their chance to practice get familiar with each other’s game on a court built in one of the hotel’s ballrooms before Saturday’s showdown.
“Hopefully we can get hot together and really string some 3’s together,” Magee said in a teleconference from the hotel Thursday.
While Magee is the NCAA’s all-time 3-pointer king, Brown holds plenty of records of his own, setting the mark for the most 3-pointers made in a single season in SEC history with 141. He stands second in the SEC all-time in career 3-pointers made with 382.
“I feel like we’ve got some good chemistry,” Magee said after a few workouts alongside Brown. “When I drive and draw people, I’m going to be looking for him to shoot. And when he drives and draws people, he’ll be looking for me to shoot. I feel like having people that draw a lot of attention from the defense, I feel like we can use that to our advantage to help our teammates but also to free ourselves up and get good looks.
“I’m really excited to be playing with him and to see how we can play together, and we can both score and help our teammates.”
Brown is excited all the same.
Both players, who have spent most of their lives being the best shooter on the team whenever they lace up, now have the rare chance to play with a fellow record-holder and true peer.
“It’s going to be incredible,” Brown said. “I feel like mine and Fletcher’s chemistry has already been good. I just met him a couple of days ago, but he’s an outstanding shooter. He can shoot it from anywhere, off-balance, on-balance, hand in his face. I’m a similar guy. I feel like it’s going to be very, very tough to stop both of us on the wings.
“We have a good point guard in Tayler (Persons) who does a good job of finding us when we want the ball. It’s going to be really interesting now that I have another shooter on that wing.”
Brown mentioned Persons and also the center James, as a player besides Magee who Auburn supporters may be unfamiliar with but should look out for.
“Super athletic — freakish athletic,” Brown said of the big man. “He can pop, shoot the pop three. He would kind of remind me of an Auburn player that Coach (Bruce) Pearl probably would have recruited just because of his athleticism and he can shoot the ball. He fits our style of play really well, I would say.”
And, so far, Auburn fans and the War Tampa players have fit in together well, too.
“When they announced I was playing with War Tampa, I saw a lot of the Auburn people commenting and tagging me in stuff,” Magee said. “I know that I did feel really accepted, and I feel like they’re glad to have me on the team.
“So hopefully, I’ll be able to show out and make them proud.”
