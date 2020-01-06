Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris are coming up with a new plan.
Where that plan takes the Auburn offense in 2020 remains to be seen, but the first decision is going to set the new course — and that decision will surely be made sooner than later.
They have to decide who’s going to call plays next season.
Malzahn said during bowl preparation that he and Morris had not yet decided who between them will be calling plays for the Auburn offense down-by-down in 2020, but with the Outback Bowl now in the rear-view, that’s surely one of the first orders of business for the two coaches and friends getting to work on their dream team-up together running Auburn’s offense next fall.
Either way, Malzahn has said Morris’ mind is going to be put to use. Morris rose up the coaching ranks as a coveted offensive coordinator and play-caller just like Malzahn, with his record-setting time at Clemson bringing him into the head coaching ranks at SMU and Arkansas.
For practices and meetings leading up to the Outback Bowl, Morris spent much of his time watching and learning, acclimating himself to the system and getting to know his new players. But now is probably the time in which the two get together to figure up how best to shape their plans moving forward. Practices are over, and it’s the recruiting dead period, too.
“We’ll rebound,” Malzahn said after a disappointing Outback Bowl loss on New Year’s Day, before calling up one of the reasons he’s confident in that:
“Chad Morris, I’m very excited about him and his future,” Malzahn said. “I feel like he’s one of the best. Like I said, after this bowl game, we’ll put our heads together. He’s going to have great influence.”
Malzahn has seemed to have wanted to assure fans of that last notion, saying that it’ll be true even in the case that Malzahn continues to call the plays for Auburn.
While a long list of accomplishments by Morris will give Malzahn plenty of reasons to hand over the clipboard, there are plenty of reasons still as to why he should keep control.
The last time Malzahn made an all-star hire like Morris was when he brought in Will Muschamp to be the team’s defensive coordinator for the 2015 season. Muschamp left after that one season to become a head coach again, and if Morris were to do the same, the Auburn offense could be disjointed by seeing Malzahn call the plays in 2019, then Morris call the plays in 2020 and then Malzahn back calling the plays again in 2021.
For his part, either way, Morris is excited about what’s next. He is the team’s offensive coordinator, one way or the other.
“Our focus right now is getting through this bowl game,” Morris said when he was introduced at Auburn back in December. But: “(Malzahn) and I will sit down and go through all that in the weeks and months to come, but I’m excited about the direction.”
Auburn will likely start spring practices around mid-March. The Tigers signed a nearly full 2020 signing class during the early signing period in December, but will fill out the class with some other additions with the opening of the regular signing period on Feb. 5.
Auburn opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Alcorn State.
