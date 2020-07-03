Bryce Brown almost feels like a kid again.
This week at TBT has almost been like those travel ball tournaments from when he was younger, cooped up in a hotel with his teammates with nothing to do but cut up, all getting ready to play in an empty gym with nothing but the competition in front of them — and with nothing but the spirit of the game around them.
It’s almost like he’s back to being that boy playing AAU.
Almost.
“It has a little AAU feeling, but I can tell you this: In AAU, a million dollars wasn’t the prize,” Brown smiled wide.
Yes, Brown and his War Tampa teammates will be excited like kids in a candy store when they finally get back out on the basketball court Saturday, participating in the first nationally televised team sports event in the United States since the coronavirus lockdown, but all that excitement comes from an opportunity that the team takes seriously.
“It’s a much better feeling, a bigger feeling, a sense of urgency you have, to go about it,” Brown said Thursday into a webcam in a meeting room at the hotel where the players are in quarantine in Columbus, Ohio — and where a national spotlight has been turned onto the event in a way unlike ever before. “You only have a few days to prepare for our first game. We’re playing high-level competition night in and night out. So we’re just trying to start off with a win on Saturday and try to get things rolling from there.”
War Tampa takes on House of ’Paign at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at The Basketball Tournament, in a single-elimination showdown that has captured the attention of Auburn fans eager to cheer on Brown and the other alums on the team roster.
The tournament as a whole has captured the attention of plenty more sports fans all around the country, and once it tips off, TBT will surely take over a basketball world still waiting on the NBA’s restart later this month.
Horace Spencer says it’s like being under a magnifying glass.
“It’s a big stage right now — everybody watching,” he said, speaking with the media on the same teleconference Thursday alongside Brown and teammate Desean Murray. Players at TBT have been tested for COVID-19 and are not allowed to leave the hotel they’ve been isolated in.
“I feel like it’s going to be really on this tournament to see what the old college prospects and now potential pro prospects have — and seeing who comes out this quarantine the best in shape, who came out the quarantine ready to play,” Spencer said. “That’s what this whole tournament is going to show.”
Then, of course, there’s the prize Brown mentioned. TBT is a winner-take-all tournament this year offering more than $1 million in prize money to the winning team. If they win the tournament, Brown, Spencer, Murray and the other players on War Tampa would earn about $80,000 each in their share.
Plus, the exposure could prove big for players seeking future opportunities in basketball, like Spencer, who spent last winter playing pro basketball overseas in Argentina, and Murray, who has become a regular at TBT in recent years.
“It’s definitely an opportunity. It’s a big opportunity,” Murray said. “The stage, the competition, the teammates — it’s definitely going to be a lot of people watching these games. So it’s definitely always an opportunity to get on the court and show something new and show something that you can do.”
Brown has his eyes on the prize money. He shined in the G-League in the winter. He has plenty of future opportunities coming his way and he may not have played in this tournament had the virus not thrown the sports world upside down.
But he’s there now in Ohio, and just like everyone else, he’s found plenty to play for at TBT.
“I’m definitely going to use this as an opportunity to showcase my talents, just like I’m pretty sure everybody else is, but for the most part I feel comfortable where I’m at and I’m just going to try and go out here and win and try to get this million,” Brown said.
