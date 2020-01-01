TAMPA, FLA. — Tyler Johnson raced down the field and the Gopher fans erupted. His game-deciding fourth-quarter touchdown sent Minnesota into a frenzy as he sped into the end zone, on the way to celebration in the Florida sun.
And across the way, the Auburn sideline fell silent, heads hanging on the way into the offseason. Auburn opened the 2020 calendar year with a loss. And suddenly the wait for September’s season opener seemed so much further away.
Auburn lost to Minnesota 31-24 in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday in Raymond James Stadium, as Johnson, Minnesota’s NFL-bound star receiver, hauled in 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
That four-quarter score proved to be the game-winner. It was 24-24 at the time. He raced between the Auburn defense and out into open field before Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan hit him in stride for a one-play strike and the 73-yard touchdown.
Auburn didn’t have an answer. The Tigers mustered one first down on the next drive, seemingly out of sync from the start. Auburn managed just five rushing yards in a disjointed first half, and Minnesota ultimately outgained Auburn with 494 total yards to 232. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was rushed desperately threw the ball away on Auburn’s third-and-7 play. After that, Minnesota ran out the remaining eight minutes of the game clock, a big fourth-and-1 conversion by Morgan at the Auburn 41-yard line marking the final nail in the coffin.
Minnesota moved to 11-2 at the end of a stellar year. Auburn finished its season 9-4. Now the Tigers will have to regroup with a long way to go between them and the 2020 season.
