Auburn enters the season boasting one of the nation’s most fearsome fronts — but there is a piece of the puzzle missing on the Tigers’ defensive line.
Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe lead a talented and touted group of returners coming back to the trenches for Auburn this fall, but the fourth starter next to them last year, Dontavius Russell, has graduated and is getting set to report to camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Auburn will turn to a few different familiar faces in trying to fill that gap, defensive line coach Rodney Garner said, in answering the biggest question hitting the group when Auburn opens fall practice in a week or so.
“Well, that’s tough,” Garner said simply on Thursday, on replacing Russell’s work on the defensive line. The talent is there, though.
Garner mentioned junior Tyrone Truesdell, sophomore Coynis Miller and junior Daquan Newkirk as defensive tackles who could fill that spot. Of course, no matter who the starter is, platoons of linemen will rotate in as Garner and the Tigers’ coaches send fresh legs in to attack opposing offensive lines.
Brown is the Auburn’s star standout at one defensive tackle spot. He’s a pro prospect, just like Davidson, who plays defensive end on one side, and Coe, who plays the ‘Buck’ role as the pass-rush defensive end.
Russell was picked by the Jaguars in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April.
“Don was such a steady player,” Garner said, just before speaking at a Greater Birmingham Auburn event at the Wynfrey in Hoover. “He didn’t wow you with his stats and all that, but when you graded that film on Sunday, man, you appreciated having him.
“He did a lot of that dirty work that a lot of people don’t want to do, especially in this day and time.”
That’ll be the charge for some of these other players working to fill that void, while players like Brown, Davidson and Coe wear so much of the media attention this fall.
Junior Big Kat Bryant often works behind Davidson at defensive end, while T.D. Moultry often works behind Coe at Buck.
Garner said both Coe and Davidson can work inside, as well, especially when opposing teams aren’t loading up their formations with backs and tight ends.
"We’re going to use everybody,” Garner said. “We’re going to try to find the best combination that’s going to give us the best opportunity to be successful. I’m sure we’re going to mix and match and do a lot of things based on who we’re playing against, the different kind of personnel we’re facing, the kind of offense we’re facing. We’ve just got to be creative.
“Obviously, our thing is, and one of the goals we came out of last season with, is we just need to create more negative-yard plays on first down,” he continued. “If we can do that, we can get people into third-and-long situations where we feel like we can maybe create some mismatches with the front and in pass-rush situations.”
Auburn certainly has the talent to punish teams in those behind-the-chains situations. Brown is a returning All-SEC player. Davidson has been a steady force despite long battles with injury, and Coe is the rising star along the line, after being named an SEC lineman of the week on three separate occasions last year as a redshirt sophomore.
With the right pieces filling out the puzzle, that defensive line will work to live up to its fearsome potential this year.
Garner is entering his seventh season as Auburn’s defensive line coach.