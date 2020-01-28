Auburn’s players are going to be plenty motivated going into their game at Ole Miss tonight, head coach Bruce Pearl figures.
But it isn’t really about revenge, like one might think. Yes, Ole Miss swept Auburn in two games last season. And yes, Auburn’s returners all remember that.
But for this year’s team, it isn’t so much about getting Ole Miss back, Pearl thinks. In a lot of ways, Auburn is in a competition with itself. For these Tigers, the motivation here is just as much about doing something that last year’s team couldn’t get done.
That’s part of what helps drive this Auburn team, now 17-2 going into tonight’s game at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, bent on making 2020 special in its own right even after last year’s magic run to the Final Four.
“They are about trying to make history and representing Auburn basketball,” Pearl said Monday as his team geared up to travel.
Auburn is charging back into conference play for the stretch run of the season after stepping out to top Iowa State last Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. That win came as part of a two-game bounce back for Auburn last week in Auburn Arena, after the team suffered its first two losses of the season at Alabama and at Florida the week before that.
Now Auburn is going back on the road, looking for its first victory away from home since Jan. 4.
The opportunity comes against Ole Miss, which slowed the game and frustrated Auburn in the Tigers’ last home loss coming at 60-55 on Feb. 13, 2019. Auburn won its last three home games after that last season and is 12-0 at home this season.
Before that one, Ole Miss blew out Auburn 82-67 on Jan. 9, 2019 at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., where tonight’s game will be played.
“I think it matters to our veterans to be able to do things that last year’s team couldn’t do,” Pearl nodded on Monday. “I really do. Because that’s a high bar that was set, and those guys, many of them, were in supporting roles, not starting roles. And so as they are trying to make to make their own history, I think that’s why getting off to the 15-0 start, or being 17-2 right now, or having a chance to beat Ole Miss when we couldn’t a year ago — I actually do think that affects our guys.
“Yeah, I think they are motivated,” he added. “Motivation alone is not going to get it done though.”
Ole Miss is 10-9 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play, though Pearl pointed out that Ole Miss has played eight Quadrant 1 opponents this season.
Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree is the SEC’s leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game. In fact, Ole Miss has four starters back from last year’s team, missing only Terence Davis, now under a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.
“We’ve got a chance now to see if we can do something that’s been very, very difficult to do,” Pearl said. “We’re 4-15 since 2000 in Oxford. They’ve won nine of the last 10. We won a couple of years ago in 2018.
“So, it’s been a tough place for us to play and a tough place for us to win.”
Auburn fell one spot to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, even after two wins last week. The Tigers have their chance to make a statement in the national spotlight this week, though, first with the road game at Ole Miss and then Saturday’s home showdown with powerhouse Kentucky.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to try to go down there and keep building on the success we had this past week,” Pearl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.