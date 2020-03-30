The NCAA announced Monday that it will grant eligibility relief to Division I athletes participating in spring sports who have had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
At Auburn, the affected teams are baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
Schools including Auburn will be allowed to add one extra season to those players’ window of eligibility. The NCAA’s Division I Council Coordinator Committee voted the move into action on Monday.
Financial aid rules were also adjusted to allow teams to carry more players, accounting for incoming recruits and would-be departures who decide to return. Baseball’s roster limit was also expanded — it being the only affected sport with such roster limits previously in place.
No such relief will come to athletes in winter sports, including basketball and gymnastics, the NCAA announced. The NCAA’s council members declined to offer eligibility relief to those athletes. Those seniors have competed for the last time at Auburn.
For spring, though, the door is open for schools to invite players back for another year. For seniors, schools have the flexibility to bring athletes back without requiring the same athletics aid be provided as it was in 2019-20.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said the council chair M. Grace Calhoun. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
