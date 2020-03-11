NCAA Tournament games will be closed to the general public amid growing concern over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, per a statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert released Wednesday afternoon.
Both the men’s basketball and women’s basketball tournaments will be conducted “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel released a separate statement Wednesday recommending against sporting events being open to the public.
The SEC Tournament opens later tonight in Nashville, Tenn. The SEC released a statement in the wake of the NCAA’s announcement saying that Wednesday’s games will continue as scheduled but that the conference is evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament.
Auburn’s men’s basketball team is traveling to Nashville and is scheduled to open play in the tournament’s quarterfinals on Friday.
The NCAA Tournament is set to begin in earnest on March 20 after First Four games are played March 17-18.
The move is a stunner that comes after days of escalating concern. The MAC Tournament opened play on Wednesday in a mostly empty arena in Cleveland. The Ohio governor earlier called for sporting events in the state to bar fans, later joined by the governor of the state of Washington calling for a similar ban on crowded events in certain areas of his state. The Ivy League has outright cancelled all spring sports.
The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament scheduled first-round games in both Ohio and Washington. The First Four games are scheduled to be played in Dayton, Ohio.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert’s statement read.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
He closed his statement by saying the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.
Italy’s pro soccer league has played games in empty stadiums this past week per declaration from the Italian government amid the spread of the disease there.
Auburn’s team departed for Nashville in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Pearl spoke with the media before traveling and before the NCAA’s announcement, but did say he would defer to the NCAA and the SEC when it comes to handling the concerns.
“I am going to trust our leadership to do the right things and be supportive of whatever decisions that they make,” Pearl said. “The washing of our hands — doing the normal things we should be doing to keep us healthy and away from the flu — is the best course of action.
“We just hope in the next month or so this thing doesn’t get much worse before it gets better.”
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
The @SEC is aware of the statement just released by the @NCAA. Tonight’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled. We are evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament. More to come.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 11, 2020
