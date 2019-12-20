Auburn pass-rusher Nick Coe announced Friday that he is leaving the Auburn football team and will not be playing in the upcoming Outback Bowl.
Coe announced his decision on Instagram, graciously thanking Auburn for his time with the program while saying that he would be forgoing the remainder of his eligibility at Auburn because of reasons that are personal to him.
Coe just finished his redshirt junior season at Auburn. He could enter the pro football ranks or attempt to finish a degree and play out his final season of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
“I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the opportunity that Auburn University has given me these last four years,” Coe opened his public letter by saying.
“Hopefully, my time at Auburn will be a foundation for success in pursing my long standing dream of playing in the NFL,” he also said. “I will continue working towards becoming an ‘Auburn Man’ and I will always take Auburn with me no matter where my path leads me.”
Coe put together a breakthrough season for Auburn as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, hauling in seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. This season, he tallied just three tackles for loss and no sacks. He missed the Arkansas game after Gus Malzahn said Coe “did not meet our standard in practice” the week of that game.
Coe marks the only player on Auburn’s roster who’s publicly chosen not to play in the Outback Bowl.
Auburn plays Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon in Tampa, Fla. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
