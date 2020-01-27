The eight teams in the rebooted XFL released their final 52-man rosters for the upcoming season on Monday, and nine former Auburn players made the cut.
The XFL kicks off its season on Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL’s Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Ryan Davis, suiting up for his hometown Tampa Bay Vipers, represents the most recent Auburn star playing in the upstart league.
The Dallas Renegades have two former Auburn players in running back Cameron Artis-Payne and offensive tackle Darius James. The Houston Roughnecks have another two in receiver Sammie Coates and defensive tackle Gabe Wright, while the Saint Louis BattleHawks have another two in corner Ryan White and defensive lineman Davonte Lambert.
Linebacker Tre’ Williams represents Auburn on the L.A. Wildcats roster, while offensive lineman Avery Young is on the New York Guardians roster.
Some of those players like Artis-Payne and Coates, part of Auburn’s run to the national championship game in 2013, have spent time in the NFL before taking up the opportunity to extend their careers in the XFL. Davis, a senior on Auburn’s 2018 team, is set to make his pro football debut.
The XFL, revived by WWE chairman by Vince McMahon after one year of operation in 2001, follows the lone season played by the Alliance of American Football last year before its folding in trying to offer a spring alternative to the NFL with professional outdoor football.
The first games will be played the weekend of Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 and the regular season is scheduled to run for 10 weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.