Auburn has its anchors.
As the schedule turns to 2020, the Tigers turn to Bo Nix and K.J. Britt.
Nix and Britt are the leaders of Auburn football’s future — and that much seemed solidified in writing this week when both earned All-SEC honors, marking the only returning position players to do so.
Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho have racked up honors this postseason among others on their way to pro football, but Nix as a freshman and Britt as a junior are set to lead Auburn forward with All-SEC badges to their name.
Britt was named first-team All-SEC by writers in the Associated Press, and second-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.
Nix was named the coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year and this week and named quarterback of their SEC All-Freshman team.
Auburn is set to open its 2020 season on Sept. 5 next year against Alcorn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and No. 10 and No. 33 will almost certainly be leading the charge in blue.
First, though, Auburn finishes this season in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 against Minnesota. That’ll be a chance to send out those seniors like Brown, Davidson and Wanogho with a bang — but also the chance for Nix and Britt to take another step forward after being recognized by observers across the conference.
Britt became Auburn’s second straight All-SEC middle linebacker this week, following in the footsteps of Deshaun Davis, and working under the tutelage of Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams.
Davis and Britt earning AP All-SEC nods back-to-back marks the first time that’s happened for Auburn linebackers since Williams himself earned AP All-SEC nods in 2004 and 2005. Last year, Davis became only the second linebacker to be named All-SEC by the AP since Williams. Josh Bynes was the only one to do it at Auburn between those two.
But now Britt’s carrying the line left by Davis, after learning under him 2017 and 2018 — and learning, too, how to lead as the “quarterback of the defense” along with the quarterback on offense, just like Davis did with Jarrett Stidham when they were the captains of those locker rooms in years past.
Now, Britt holds that common bond as a vocal leader along with Nix, who set records for freshmen at Auburn this season. Nix set Auburn’s freshman records for pass completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
The fact that he won SEC Freshman of the Year as chosen by the coaches seems to point to how highly they respect what he was able to do at the quarterback position — in a conference known for its defense.
LSU defensive back Derrick Stingley made for a strong case, and he was honored on the All-Freshman team, but Nix led Auburn to nine wins against a brutal schedule with a chance to win 10 — and that apparently turned enough heads for him to win the honor.
And he should only get better with experience.
The same goes for Britt, as the two now have the chance to hit 2020 with momentum from an award-winning 2019 at their backs.
Sophomore Christian Tutt marked Auburn’s only other returner to pick up All-SEC recognition, outside the position players and in a five-way tie for second-team return specialist on the coaches’ All-SEC team.
On the coaches’ team, Brown and Davidson were both named first-teamers on the defensive line, while Wanogho was named a second-teamer on the offensive line.
On the AP team, Brown and Davidson were both first-teamers while fellow senior Jeremiah Dinson was also named to the second team.
