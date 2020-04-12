Bo Nix is spending quarantine isolated from distraction, focused on learning a new offense, and bunked up full-time in a house with a high-level passing coach plus another talented quarterback in training.
It just so happens that those two are his dad and his baby brother.
Auburn’s rising sophomore signal-caller is making the most of his time at home amid coronavirus lockdown just like the rest of his Auburn teammates, but unlike most those teammates, he found himself in a unique situation when he packed up his things from college and moved back into the home of his famous family.
His father Patrick Nix, also beloved as a former Auburn star in his own right, once coached quarterbacks at the highest levels in college football before now serving as the head coach at Central-Phenix City. His siblings include younger brother Caleb Nix, who has an offer from Troy and surely hopes to get the Red Devils back this season to a third-straight state championship game.
Throwing the ball around is a little different for that house. In fact, for Bo, at-home workouts with the family remind him more of a rigorous pro routine than it does playing around in the yard.
But Bo still finds the fun in it. And just like everyone else on Auburn’s team on this weekend, which would’ve been the weekend of A-Day originally scheduled for April 11, Bo is making the most of what he has.
“It definitely makes it a little more entertaining — and a little more fun — when you have to go out there and just find a patch of grass around the city just to throw,” Bo said on a conference call with reporters this week. “Obviously it’s fun to be around my brothers and around my dad again and get to train with them.
“It’s kind of like a piece of the NFL when you get to train in the offseason by yourself. It’s a different situation. It’s hard to really describe. You have to take it a day at a time. Whatever you can find out in the yard to do is kind of what you find yourself doing.”
Auburn’s players like Bo are allowed to go through a total of four hours of virtual instruction from their coaches per week by NCAA rule, in lieu of spring practices which would’ve capped this weekend. But players are allowed to dive into the playbook or throw the ball around on their own as much as they want, and for Bo, it has to help living under the roof of other accomplished quarterbacks.
Patrick was a quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech and the offensive coordinator at Miami back in the mid-2000’s before he struck out into high school coaching. Patrick and Bo won back-to-back state championships for Pinson Valley High School, where Caleb saw action as well last season before Patrick took the head coaching job at Central in January. Patrick and Caleb obviously have their own focuses and Bo said Patrick is only training one quarterback right now — that being Caleb — but even still, pitch and catch is surely at another level in the Nix house.
“I kind of have a plan going out there,” Bo said. “I don’t like going out there just to throw. Obviously I like to be prepared and have a mindset. If I’m going out there I’m going to get better at something. Usually what I’ll do is script out a certain number of plays from our offense and I’ll go out there and call the play in my head and know where the guys would be; kind of have a spring practice by myself because I can’t be around the guys.
“Obviously with install meetings each week we’re continuing to learn more and more about the offense and continuing to put it together. I can go out there and put certain people in spots and throw it to them and treat it like our offense.”
And Bo is playing plenty of receiver for Caleb, too, which he’s just fine with.
After experiencing SEC speed first-hand, Bo already thinks he could be a little faster.
“I think it’s self-evaluation, and it gives you a lot of time to self-reflect,” Bo said. “It kind of gives you a chance to experiment with new things. When you’re by yourself and training by yourself you can kind of focus on personal things you would like to get better at.
“Obviously (strength coach Ryan Russell) and the weight staff do a great job of getting us prepared. When you’re by yourself you can zone in on certain things with their help and guidance from afar, and focus in on certain things,” Bo went on. “For me it’s continuing to get faster and continue to get stronger. Obviously the league we play in is a tough league and everybody around you is fast and strong — just to continue to keep my pace with them and get better as an athlete.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.