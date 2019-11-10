Bo Nix may well have had his best game yet in an Auburn uniform last Saturday.
He bounced back from defeat, he responded from adversity, and he showed his potential behind center in victory.
But the great challenge is still out there for Nix: Auburn’s youngster at quarterback needs to play that way in the big game, in order to help Auburn win the big game.
Of course, the opportunity is coming soon enough for Nix to do just that.
Nix threw for a season-high 340 yards in Auburn’s 20-14 win over Ole Miss last time out, and the Tigers are hoping the freshman can carry some of that momentum into rivalry row starting this Saturday against Georgia.
Nobody knows any more than the second-generation Tiger and Auburn lifer just how important the rivalry games with Georgia and Alabama are, before those games come to Nix and his team’s doorstep this month.
But after losses in tough environments against tougher competition earlier this season at Florida and at LSU, Nix still has plenty to prove against the elite teams on Auburn’s schedule.
Nix tallied 360 total yards in that win over Ole Miss, adding 20 more yards on the ground. If his mistakes were counted up by an outside observer, they’d surely stay on one hand. He and running back D.J. Williams lost a fumble on a botched mesh during the game, and he saw a bad pass fall out of the defense’s hands and drop harmlessly to the turf for an incompletion, but otherwise he played a clean game with no other turnovers and a rushing touchdown to boot.
But it was different against the SEC’s elite when he threw three interceptions at Florida and hit just 15 of 35 passes against LSU — and now, going into Georgia, Auburn wants Nix to prove he can play at his best even against the best, and on the big stage.
“I thought he had one of his best games, if not his best game,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said last week after reviewing the film.
“He played well, and that’s very encouraging,” Malzahn said.
He did so, too, after a tumultuous week in the Auburn quarterback room. His former teammate and fellow quarterback Joey Gatewood left the team during that week, Malzahn announced that Wednesday before the Ole Miss game. That storm brewed just after Auburn’s gut-wrenching loss to LSU, which knocked Auburn out of SEC title contention.
But Nix bounced right back.
“He responded well,” his top target, sophomore wide receiver Seth Williams, said after the Ole Miss game. “He played like you would never know nothing was going on.”
Malzahn saw the same.
“To be honest with you, coming back off the tough outing against LSU, he really never flinched during practice,” Malzahn said. “He was the same guy and probably more determined. He was just really determined to get on the field and get back in the flow, and he did that. That’s encouraging.
“I think every practice and every game, he feels more comfortable,” he added.
Auburn’s hopeful he’ll be more comfortable, too, at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium — on the field he’s watched over and dreamed of playing on since he was a boy.
In four games at home this season, Nix has thrown for 260.8 yards per game on a 65.3-percent completion percentage.
In five games away from home on the road and in the neutral-site opener, he’s averaged 151 passing yards per game on a 48.5-percent completion percent.
Most telling, Nix has yet to throw an interception at home. He’s thrown six away from home.
“It’s a different world at home, there’s no doubt — whether you’re a veteran or a true freshman,” Malzahn said. “It’s comfortable for him.”
Auburn hopes Nix is completely comfortable facing the challenges ahead. After the Georgia game Saturday, Auburn hosts Samford on Nov. 23 before hosting Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.
