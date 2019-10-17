The Swamp didn’t shake Bo Nix.
He’s still confident. He’s still sure Auburn can win every game left on his schedule.
Yes, every one.
“When you have a dude like that, you’re going to follow him into war,” teammate Will Hastings said.
Nix’s coach and his teammates alike have said the freshman quarterback responded strong in the wake of his first-ever loss in college football, staying sure-footed and unshaken over the bye week and on the way into Auburn’s return to action on Saturday at Arkansas.
Auburn kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network in Fayetteville, Ark., where the 5-1 Tigers will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Florida — and where Nix eyes the chance to put his dream season back on track.
Unflappable so far, Nix is sure the Tigers are going to do just that.
“He’s just got confidence,” said Hastings, the veteran senior wide receiver who’s had the chance to take Nix under his wing, speaking after watching the youngster bounce back in practice during the idle week following a 24-13 loss to Florida on Oct. 5.
“You look at him, and the dude — he doesn’t care. He knows he didn’t have a good game, but he’s like, ‘You know what, forget it. Next game,’” Hastings said. “He’s got confidence that we can run the table and beat everyone on the whole schedule.
“It’s pretty cool being able to watch him being so young and be able to have that maturity and that confidence,” he added.
Nix threw three interceptions at The Swamp in Florida, leaving the field with his head down for the first time in an Auburn uniform. It was his first loss at Auburn, and outside one loss to Hoover a classification above his alma mater Pinson Valley, it was really his first league loss since his sophomore year of high school.
In so many ways it was the first time the dream of this second-generation star turned into a nightmare.
But he’s undeterred — and that coolness, confidence and calmness beyond his years is a big reason why his teammates like Hastings believe in him.
“He did just about like our team did: We woke up on Monday morning, and that’s over with,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of how Nix bounced back from that loss. “We’ve just got to get better. No matter if it was the good things, about leading us back against a good Oregon team to win the game, or having a tough game, you put it behind you. He’s done that.
“He’s determined to lead our team. We had a really good week of practice last week. I expect us to continue to get better and I expect us to play good football. He’s in that same boat.”
Yes, it’s steadiness in never flying too high or sinking too low that’s kept Nix in control according to his teammate — with the quarterback keeping humble after a 5-0 start and never caving under the pressure of living out moments he’s dreamed about since he was a kid.
It was there in The Swamp that his father, Patrick Nix, earned one of his legendary victories with a game-winning touchdown pass to beat then-No. 1 Florida there in 1994. The younger Nix won’t have the chance to go back there to do the same in his career with the SEC’s current rotating schedule.
But he didn’t mope or dwell. He put the loss behind him and got back to work in the bye week seemingly without a second thought.
“He’s not the same true freshman he was that very first game of the year where we’re learning,” Malzahn said. “We know a lot about him, he knows a lot about our offense and we have a plan for him moving forward in the season.”
Yes, Nix is learning every game.
And Auburn’s learning about Nix — win or lose — in how he responds.
