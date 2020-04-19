Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT... .SEVERAL ROUNDS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA THROUGH TONIGHT. FLASH FLOODING HAS ALREADY OCCURRED DURING THE FIRST ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS THIS MORNING, WITH TOTALS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES SOUTH OF I-20 AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 80. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE LIKELY IN THE WATCH AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, FAYETTE, GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, MARENGO, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY. * HEAVY RAINFALL FROM SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&