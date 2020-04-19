Auburn’s players might just get together on a group call to celebrate. For the first time in a while, they’ll have something to get excited about in football again.
It’s now NFL Draft week, with former Auburn standouts like Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and more hoping to feel the thrill of hearing their names called when the event opens on Thursday. The sports world has been put on pause, but the NFL is carrying on by making its selection show all-remote, and for the athletes and teams involved, the opportunity marks a rare chance to dream and achieve even as stadium gates are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a shot at some normalcy for old teammates and coaches, too. Auburn center Nick Brahms said last week that he figured he could get some players together on a call for a virtual watch party for when their friends get picked. The same goes for the fans. Thousands would’ve packed Jordan-Hare on A-Day recently if it wasn’t for the breakout, but starting Thursday they can at least clap from their living rooms as some of their favorites reach for life-long dreams.
Brown and the rest are officially moving on from Auburn this week and finding their new teams. But for one week, in a way, football is back for Auburn people everywhere — with players and picks being dissected and discussed even though that chatter has moved from the water cooler to Zoom.
Six or so Auburn players, give or take, could get picked in the draft according to popular projections. Brown is sure to highlight the bunch as a potential top-10 pick. His teammate on the defensive line Davidson could come off the board in the first round as well, and so could cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, cornerback Javaris Davis and defensive lineman Nick Coe are all out there on team radars as well.
The first round of the remote draft is scheduled for Thursday night. The second and third rounds are set for Friday night, with the rest of the draft set for Saturday.
Brown, Igbinoghene and Wanogho have all been selected to “participate virtually” in the draft’s telecast, with the NFL sending cameras to their homes to make them part of the broadcasted event.
It isn’t the famous green room, but it’s something, and the same goes for fans who can take this draft as some sort of an escape.
Auburn folks will surely welcome it just as soon as anyone else.
