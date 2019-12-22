The seniors at Auburn never have to make that last walk off the practice field alone.
In fact, they don’t even have to walk it.
Auburn continued a yearly tradition Saturday as it closed bowl practices on campus, with underclassmen carrying the seniors off the field in celebration of their last workout at the athletics complex — in what’s surely a bittersweet moment for them all.
Now, it’s on to Tampa, Fla., where those seniors will make their last stand.
Auburn will shift practices to the bowl site after a holiday break, traveling down to Tampa later this week after Christmas Day to continue its preparation for the Outback Bowl.
Auburn is set to play Minnesota there on Jan. 1 at noon. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.
And there for those seniors, there’ll be surely be more of those bittersweet moments to follow.
“I think it’ll probably hit me after,” standout Derrick Brown said last week. “It hasn’t hit me yet.
“But after we get to the bowl site and we walk off that field one last time, then that’ll probably be the time it hits me.”
For them, the game marks a chance to end their careers with one last victory celebration, and complete a team goal in getting to 10 wins on the season. Auburn enters 9-3. Minnesota stands 10-2 out of the Big Ten.
It’s about cherishing the ride, in so many ways, as youngsters start to take more snaps and more drill repetitions in practice in preparation for the years to come.
The seniors, meanwhile, lock in their last go-around.
“A lot of guys that really haven’t gotten the reps throughout the year, now it’s their time to get the reps,” Auburn senior running back Kam Martin said. “So, they’ve been getting a lot of reps and a lot of guys have been stepping up. Guys like Harold Joiner, Brodarius Hamm — all them young guys, they’ve been stepping up.”
Joiner is a running back behind Martin. Hamm is an offensive lineman, where Auburn will experience some of its greatest turnover this season in seeing those standout seniors leaving, along with the defensive backfield that’s replacing both Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson at safety, and the defensive line — where Auburn will try to replace the seemingly irreplaceable in Brown and his tag team partner at defensive end, Marlon Davidson.
The best way to send them out after all they’ve done, of course, is with a win.
“Any chance you get to go out on the field and play football again is a great opportunity,” Harrell said.
“It’s just a great opportunity to come out there one more time and play with my brothers. I’m excited for it, especially against a good team like Minnesota.”
Teams are set to report to Tampa on Dec. 26.
