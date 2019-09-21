COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — In the center of a towering Texas stadium, in front of 100,000, Anthony Schwartz tucked the ball into his arm and kicked up his feet.
Then he showed why he was the fastest man in the whole building.
Schwartz raced for a 57-yard touchdown on Auburn’s opening series, and the Tigers jumped out to a two-score lead early — with those big plays and that hot start proving key in Auburn’s 28-20 win on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Schwartz sped by the Aggies on that play, a reverse to the track star that put him in open space. When two downfield Aggies defensive backs appeared in position to have an angle on him, the sprinter dashed right between them splitting them and jetting into the end zone for the tone-setting touchdown.
“It just sets a tone, really,” Schwartz said after celebrating the win.
That tone surging through Kyle Field early Saturday let everyone in the 102,733-seat stadium know that Auburn had come to play — and come to win.
Joey Gatewood threw a six-yard touchdown to John Samuel Shenker later in the first quarter to put Auburn up 14-0, and quiet the massive stadium.
“I think that reverse that Flash scored on was incredible, and that was a big momentum booster for us and got our offense going,” quarterback Bo Nix said of Schwartz. “We hadn’t had that in the first few games.
“So to score on a first drive, that was huge.”
Schwartz is often touted as one of the fastest players in college football — and he showed why, on that opening score, his teammates call him ‘Flash.’ He sprints for the Auburn track and field team, and traveled the world running track at a high level before he got to the Plains.
Auburn led 14-3 at the halftime break and then built its lead to as large as 18 at 21-3 in the third quarter and 28-10 in the fourth.
That cushion proved big, after Texas A&M scored 10 points in the last eight minutes.
“We were able to get off to a fast start, kind of took the crowd out early, they came back and the crowd got involved in the second half,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “They didn’t quit. They fought until the end. We had to recover an onside kick.”
Malzahn said getting off to a fast start like that one was a big key that Auburn talked about going into the game.
Saturday, Auburn did just that.
Auburn punted on its second drive, but held Texas A&M to a three-and-out on its respective second drive before Christian Tutt returned a punt 30 yards into Texas A&M territory. Then Eli Stove ran for a 12-yard gain to convert a third-and-2 on the next series, before Nix hit Schwartz for 18 yards to get Auburn to the 8-yard line. After a Malik Miller run inside, Gatewood came in and fooled the Texas A&M defense when finding Shenker for a touchdown.
Schwartz played his first game Saturday without large protective wrapping around his left hand, which he had sported in each of the team’s first three games after he underwent surgery on his hand in preseason camp.
In his first game back with full range of motion, the sophomore made an instant impact.
“It’s a blessing,” Schwartz said. “I’ve been through a lot this season. My teammates had my back all throughout fall camp, all throughout the first couple of games and I had their back too.
“I told them, ‘When I come back, I’m going to do the best I can to help y’all. And y’all just hold it down for me.’ And they held it down.”
They’ve both held up their end of the deal.
Auburn is 4-0.
