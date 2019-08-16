A thousand thoughts could have flashed through Sydney Richards’ mind.
She kept it simple, and slotted her shot into the left corner past the keeper for Auburn’s first goal that opened up a 3-0 preseason win over Mercer and a successful cap to exhibition play on Friday night at the Auburn Soccer Complex — all in the true freshman’s first-ever home-game experience in a Tigers’ uniform.
Richards scored in the 21st minute and again early in the second half to match a second-half goal by redshirt sophomore Angeline Daly — starting, first, when she chased down the ball to her feet and looked up in her home-field debut to find herself in a hair-raising one-on one opportunity.
She kept her nerves, found the net, and Auburn went on to win two of two in the preseason.
“First game,” she said, shaking her head after. Fall classes haven’t even started for her yet. They start Monday. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Auburn’s 3-0 win over Mercer followed Tuesday’s 1-0 win on the road at Kennesaw State in exhibition action this week. Auburn opens the regular season next Thursday at South Florida.
“The good thing is, we were better tonight than we were against Kennesaw,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “Obviously we’re at home. We’re a little bit more comfortable. But there were certain things we wanted to build on from our performance on Tuesday and I thought we did that.
“I thought we were a little tidier defensively, and I thought we had a much better rhythm offensively and obviously created a lot more opportunities.”
Freshman midfielder Carolina Peterson was also in on both of Richards’ goals, with senior midfielder Bri Folds getting another assist on that second goal.
On the first, Richards raced down the right side, cut inside the defender and chased down the ball and pushed the ball across the keeper to slide it into the left side.
Folds’ touch lead Richards to her second score early in the second half.
“That was a really great look,” Richards said. “I was just thinking, again, I was like, ‘Keep it simple, try to just slide it in there — not nail it.’
“But yeah. It was good buildup from the team. I thought everybody played really well.”
Hoppa saw the same.
“Everything was better,” she said, “All phases of the game were better. And that’s what exhibition games are for: getting the kinks out, getting the nerves out. The freshmen were a little more comfortable. Our players returning from missing the year for injury were more comfortable. So that’s the nice thing about having two exhibition games.”
Auburn played dueling keepers Maggie Van Thullenar and Kate Hart in the first half and second half, both still battling for time in replacing the former All-SEC stalwart Sarah Le Beau, who graduated last year.
After next week’s game at South Florida, Auburn will play at Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 25 then in two games against Maryland and Virginia Tech on Georgia’s campus in Athens, Ga. on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
Auburn’s first regular-season home game is set for Sept. 5 against Syracuse.