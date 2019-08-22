Auburn soccer isn’t wasting any time.
Kickoff is coming — and true challenge isn’t any further behind.
The Tigers open their season at No. 18 South Florida tonight in Tampa, carrying a new-look squad down into muggy swamp country for a heated early season test, knowing, ready or not, this is the kind of challenge that will prepare the team for competition to come in conference play.
Auburn and South Florida kick off at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on the USF Athletics YouTube channel.
It’ll be tough, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa knew Wednesday, her voice crackling into the phone as the team traveled south. But that’s by design.
And this is her new team’s first chance to prove its mettle at full speed.
“It’ll be a great measuring stick,” Hoppa said, after her team’s perfect preseason and on the way down to South Florida. “It’ll be a really tough test for our new defense.
“But it’ll give us a good idea of really just showing us where we are.”
Auburn won two of two in exhibition play last week, topping Kennesaw State 1-0 on the road before besting Mercer 3-0 at home. In those scrimmages, Hoppa had her first chance to toy with that new back line, re-tooled after the loss of some key pieces from last year — and to see her new instant-impact freshmen in action.
Former All-SEC goalkeeper Sarah Le Beau has graduated and is gone from last year’s team, as is her classmate Taylor Troutman, a longtime stalwart in the heart of the Tigers’ defense. Another then-senior, Gianna Montini, has also moved on from the back side.
In their places, junior defenders Sarah Houchin and Alyssa Malonson will take center stage, with sophomore Olivia Dedels and freshman Riley Petcosky filling out the defense as sophomore M.E. Craven is still working back to full strength from knee surgery at the end of last season.
Petcosky is one of those freshmen plugging right in to contribute just a few days after the start of the fall semester on Monday.
Freshman forward Sydney Richards scored two goals in that exhibition win over Mercer last week on the Plains, and another youngster, Caroline Peterson, handled corners, playing “outstanding” there in the center, Hoppa said.
Offensively, Auburn has all four of its top goal-scorers back from last year in Bri Folds (9), Treva Aycock (7), Angeline Daly (5) and Jessie Gerow (5) — with the challenge ahead lying in piecing together that back line and getting those talented freshmen firing in the fold.
“The good thing with soccer, you know, it’s not like football where they sometimes need a year in the weight room or anything,” Hoppa said of those youngsters. “Surely a year later it might help them, but those guys are at a high enough level and they played at really high-level club teams — and that helped get them prepared.
“They’re ready for this level straight away. So we’ve been really happy with them.”
As for keeper, graduate transfer Kate Hart and freshman Maggie Van Thullenar both split halves in exhibition play, battling to step into Le Beau’s big shoes.
After tonight’s game at South Florida, Auburn plays at Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. The Tigers will then play games against Maryland and Virginia Tech in a tournament at Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
Auburn plays its regular-season home opener on Sept. 5 against Syracue.
“We’ll learn a lot and be ready,” Hoppa said on her schedule’s strong start. “I look at some of the schedules and non-conference is so soft and you get to SEC’s and you’re not ready for that pace of that place.
“This non-conference will get us ready for that, for sure.”