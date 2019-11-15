Georgia’s clamps-down rushing defense is turning the record book back this season, and it could take a Herculean effort in the Auburn backfield to power through the Bulldogs’ bite.
Really, it could take two.
Auburn is hoping running backs D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow are both at full speed this Saturday, to give the Tigers their best chance at doing just that.
Georgia hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown all season this year, making the Bulldogs the first team in at least 20 years to not allow a rushing touchdown through nine games, according to ESPN research. Only two SEC teams have ever finished a season without allowing a single rushing score.
Auburn’s rushing attack is in for a battle Saturday, against the Bulldogs who rank fourth nationally in rushing defense, but if two of the Tigers’ heavy hitters are healthy, Auburn will have a puncher’s chance at busting up that shutout streak.
Whitlow has practiced with a knee brace the last couple weeks, working to heal up from an early October injury that’s kept him limited ever since. Williams has emerged as Auburn’s leading rusher in his absence.
The two have never worked in tandem with a significant amount of carries in significant minutes so far this season. Williams was sidelined with an injury early in the season after an injury suffered in the preseason, and Whitlow went down midseason not long after Williams got back to full strength.
Auburn enters Saturday’s Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game at 2:30 p.m. on CBS coming off a bye and rested up to give the Bulldogs their best shot.
“Just having that one-two punch back there is really good,” Auburn’s senior left guard Marquel Harrell said of the duo of Williams and Whitlow.
“Because, like, if D.J. gets a little winded or tired, or Boobee gets a little winded or tired — you know, we have both those guys to insert,” he said, calling upon Whitlow’s nickname. “We have a deep running back room because we have a whole bunch of guys that can tote the ball, move it efficiently.”
Auburn’s use of “fresh legs” in the backfield has already proven itself to be powerful at times this season. Whitlow took only two carries in the first half of the Tigers’ road game at Texas A&M in September, then in the second half he powered his way to 71 yards on 16 second-half carries, running it eight times on a 12-play, game-icing touchdown drive early in the fourth.
Whereas Williams has shown explosion with two big runs in the LSU game, Whitlow has shown an ability to take over a game in ways that have been missing for the Auburn offense without him.
Whitlow ran it five times on an eight-play scoring drive for Auburn in the fourth quarter of the Oregon game which helped key the Tigers’ comeback.
Against Tulane, Auburn led 14-6 in the third quarter when Whitlow ran it nine times on an 11-play touchdown drive to push the Tigers further ahead.
Even at Florida, Whitlow carried it four straight times backed up at Auburn’s own 5-yard line to kick-start an 85-yard drive in the third quarter down to the Florida 10, before Bo Nix threw an interception in the opposing end zone in a game-changing moment.
That Florida game is where Whitlow was hurt. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced the next day that he expected Whitlow to miss between four and six weeks with the injury. He showed up three weeks later in time for Auburn’s all-hands-on-deck shot at now-No. 1 LSU, taking three carries in a limited capacity in the Wildcat formation, and was shut down for the Tigers’ game against Ole Miss two weeks ago.
But with a little more time to heal, he could be less limited, and his joining Williams could be a dangerous proposition for the Bulldog defense.
Williams rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in Auburn’s 20-14 win over Ole Miss, after breaking out for 130 yards on 13 carries in the game against LSU.
Georgia is allowing opponents to run for just 74.6 rushing yards per game this season, good for the fourth-best average in Division I FBS. The Bulldogs allow only 10.1 points per game, good for the second-best mark in the country, and the team’s 260.3 total yards per game given up puts the Bulldogs fifth nationally in total defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.